Bose has officially announced that it has acquired Skullcandy, bringing the lifestyle audio brand under its growing portfolio of audio products. Announced earlier this week, the acquisition builds on the two companies’ existing partnership, which has seen Bose’s audio technology integrated into Skullcandy’s headphones and earbuds.

Despite the takeover, Skullcandy will continue operating as a separate brand under Bose’s Premium Consumer Audio business. According to the official press release, the acquisition will give Skullcandy greater access to Bose’s audio technology and resources, while Bose hopes to leverage Skullcandy’s established brand identity and community connections to reach new audiences.

“For more than 60 years, Bose has been committed to delivering incredible audio experiences however and wherever people choose to listen,” Lila Snyder, CEO of Bose Corporation, said. “As we work to reach even more people, we’re expanding how we do that, not only through Bose products, but through technology partnerships and a growing portfolio of brands.”

Beyond providing Skullcandy with access to its audio technology and resources, Bose said that it plans to support the brand’s growth by strengthening commercial relationships and expanding its global distribution. As mentioned earlier, Skullcandy will continue operating independently from Bose, with the company also retaining its headquarters in Park City, Utah.

That said, the financial details of the deal have not been disclosed. According to Bose, those details, along with any other terms, will remain confidential.

(Source: Bose)