GWM Malaysia has officially launched the Wey G9 Hi4 HEV in Malaysia, introducing a hybrid version of its seven-seater luxury MPV. The model was previously opened for bookings last week, with the company now confirming its local specifications and pricing.

Unlike the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant, the Wey G9 Hi4 HEV uses a smaller battery that does not require external charging, while retaining a combination of petrol and electric power for improved efficiency. It also offers a claimed combined driving range of up to 718km under the WLTP cycle.

Exterior And Interior

In terms of dimensions, the Wey G9 Hi4 HEV measures 5,050mm long, 1,985mm wide and 1,900mm tall, with a 3,085mm wheelbase. It features a three-row cabin with a 2+2+3 seating layout, offering 233 litres of luggage space with all seats in place and up to 1,725 litres with the rear seats folded.

The first two rows are upholstered in Nappa leather, while the third row gets leatherette upholstery. The front seats feature electric adjustment, ventilation and massage functions, while the second-row Zero Gravity captain seats come with electric leg rests, six-way adjustment, ventilation and massage functions.

Other comfort features include three-zone automatic climate control, a CN95 cabin air filter, air-quality monitoring with plasma purification, acoustic glass and HALOSonic active noise cancellation. The MPV also comes with dual power sliding doors and a sensor-operated powered tailgate.

For infotainment, the Wey G9 Hi4 HEV gets a 14.6-inch central touchscreen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a head-up display. It also supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, alongside a 50W wireless charging pad, a digital rear-view mirror and a 21-speaker sound system.

Performance

Under the hood, the Wey G9 Hi4 HEV is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine paired with a four-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT), two electric motors and a 1.67kWh battery. The powertrain produces a combined output of 358PS and 782Nm of torque, enabling the MPV to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in a claimed 7.5 seconds.

GWM claims a fuel consumption figure of 6.5 litres per 100km under the NEDC testing cycle, with a combined driving range of up to 845km. Under the WLTP cycle, the latter translates to approximately 718km.

Unlike the PHEV variant, which uses a larger 44.2kWh battery and supports up to 170km of electric-only driving under NEDC, the HEV uses a smaller battery and does not require external charging. Its hybrid system instead combines petrol and electric power to improve efficiency while retaining all-wheel drive capability.

Safety Features

The Wey G9 Hi4 HEV comes with six airbags and a suite of Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). These include adaptive cruise control, traffic jam assist, lane keeping and lane centring assistance, lane change assistance, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert and braking, as well as automatic emergency braking.

Additional equipment includes a 360-degree camera system with transparent chassis view and automated parking assistance. Owners can also use the GWM app to remotely control selected vehicle functions, including the doors, windows, seat ventilation and air conditioning.

Price And Launch Offers

The GWM Wey G9 Hi4 HEV is priced at RM249,800 on the road without insurance. It is available in three exterior colours: Aurora White, Wisdom Grey and Nebula Black. The MPV is backed by a six-year unlimited-mileage vehicle warranty, while the high-voltage battery, electric drive motor and electric motor control unit receive an eight-year or 180,000km warranty, whichever comes first.

For a limited time, GWM Malaysia is offering promotional financing rates starting from 0.08% through selected participating banks, RM5,000 in trade-in support and five years of free maintenance covering parts and labour, valued at RM11,200. Buyers also receive five years of complimentary vehicle telematics service and a GWM-branded Touch ‘n Go RFID tag.

For comparison, the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) version of the Wey G9 Hi4 is priced at RM269,800. It also offers a more powerful 442PS powertrain, along with a claimed electric-only range of up to 170km under NEDC.

(Source: GWM Malaysia [1] [2])