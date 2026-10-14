Apple’s audio-focused sub-brand Beats has partnered with The Pokemon Company to launch a special edition of the Beats Pill wireless Bluetooth speaker. Set to release in select regions very soon, the Pokemon Beats Pill is based on two of the franchise’s popular Pokemon: Mimikyu and the series’ poster child, Pikachu.

The portable speaker sports a mostly grey body, with the only pop of colour coming from the concerned-looking Pikachu on the grill. Mimikyu is also featured here, albeit in grayscale. Meanwhile, the removable colour-matched lanyard includes a Poke Ball charm to complete the look. Of course, the packaging also gets the Pokemon treatment, with Pikachu prominently displayed on the front of the box. Meanwhile, Mimikyu is seen on the back of the box. Also thrown into the mix is a set of stickers.

Looking past appearances, the new device is more or less the same as the one launched back in 2024. As such, it comes with the same features, including an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, as well as a 24-hour battery life. Furthermore, users can pair two speakers to access Amplify Mode and Stereo Mode for more immersive listening. When connected to a source via USB-C, the device can output lossless audio. Speaking of connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 5.3 and can pair with both iOS and Android devices, offering one-touch pairing capabilities. Support for Find My and Find My Device networks is also on hand.

As per the official announcement, the Pokemon Beats Pill will be available from 15 October 2026. That said, it looks like only three markets will be getting the speaker, namely the US, the UK, and China. In the US, the device will retail for US$149.99 (~RM612), which is the same price as the regular version. So far, it’s unclear if the product will be making its way to other countries.

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(Source: TPC, Beats)