Pre-orders of Apple’s first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, appears to be off to a strong start in Malaysia. Despite the steep starting price of over RM9,000 (even higher for the phone’s other variants), much of the initial allocation are already selling out within an hour of orders opening yesterday evening. While the company’s online store still accepts orders, customers placing new orders now face a wait until January 2027 to receive their devices.

The iPhone Duo will officially go on sale in Malaysia on Friday, 23 October 2026. Those who missed the initial pre-order window may still be able to purchase the phone in person, subject to availability, at the Apple Store in The Exchange TRX, as well as Switch and Machines stores nationwide.

However, given the limited availability of pre-orders, walk-in stock could be scarce. And it goes without saying, buyers should also be wary of potential scalping.

Telcos Still Have Some iPhone Duo Stock

Buyers can still check Maxis, CelcomDigi, U Mobile and Yes 5G for available iPhone Duo variants, although stock is running low. Several higher-capacity options, including the 512GB, 1TB and 2TB models, have already sold out in some listings, leaving mainly the 256GB version available.

However, having stock listed online does not necessarily mean the device will arrive on launch day. Some telco configurations currently show fulfilment dates extending into November, so buyers should check the estimated delivery or collection date before placing an order.

The Same Goes For Authorised Retailers

Currently, stock limitation is similar at local Apple authorised retailers Switch and Machines. The former currently lists all iPhone Duo variants as sold out, while the latter still appears to have the 256GB and 512GB options available at the time of writing.

Availability may change as retailers receive additional stock or customers cancel existing orders. Buyers can check the retailers’ online stores for the latest updates.

A Recap Of The iPhone Duo

To refresh, the iPhone Duo is Apple’s first foldable smartphone, featuring a passport-style design with a 5.4-inch outer display that opens up to reveal a larger 7.6-inch folding display. Both screens support ProMotion with refresh rates of up to 120Hz, while the device also features a titanium frame and hinge.

The phone is powered by Apple’s A20 Pro chip and supports Apple Pencil input on both displays. It also features a side-mounted Touch ID sensor, an under-display FaceTime camera for video calls on the inner screen, and a dual rear camera system comprising 48MP Fusion Main and 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide sensors.

Apple claims the iPhone Duo can deliver up to 31 hours of video playback when using the inner display, or up to 44 hours when using the outer display alone. It is available in Star White and Night Sky, with the 256GB model priced at RM9,499, the 512GB version at RM10,499, the 1TB model at RM12,499, and the top-end 2TB variant at RM15,499.