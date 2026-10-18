Tesla Malaysia has announced updates to its Model 3 electric sedan, including Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) Powershare support, a revised interior, and upgraded hardware. The addition of V2L also means that all new Tesla models sold locally, including the Model Y and Model Y L, now support the feature.

V2L Powershare allows owners to draw electricity from their vehicle’s battery to power external devices, appliances and tools. With the feature, compatible Tesla vehicles can supply up to 230V at 13A through the separately sold Tesla Outlet Adapter, which converts the EV’s charge port into a three-pin power socket.

The adapter can be used to power items such as lamps, power tools and small appliances, making it useful for outdoor activities or situations where a conventional power outlet is unavailable. The Outlet Adapter is priced at RM350 in Malaysia, though it is still listed as “coming soon” via the automaker’s local website at the time of writing.

Model 3 Gets A Larger Touchscreen And New Interior Options

Tesla has also updated the interior of every Model 3 variant, with a black headliner and a larger 16-inch centre touchscreen now included as standard. Buyers can also opt for a new Zen Grey interior and 19-inch Dark Nova wheels when configuring the vehicle. Meanwhile, pricing for the Model 3 remains unchanged in Malaysia.

The Rear-Wheel Drive variant starts at RM149,000 with a claimed WLTP range of 534km, followed by the Premium Rear-Wheel Drive at RM171,000 with a range of 520km. The Premium Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive is priced at RM187,000 and offers the longest range in the lineup at 750km, while the range-topping Performance All-Wheel Drive costs RM232,000 and can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in as little as 3.1 seconds, with a claimed range of 600km.

Tesla Roadster Reservations Open In Malaysia

On a somewhat related note, Malaysians can already place reservations for the newly unveiled second-gen Roadster through Tesla Malaysia’s website. Both require an initial payment of RM21,000, followed by RM182,000 for the Performance or RM988,000 for the Thrust within 10 days. The initial reservation payment is refundable, but prospective buyers should note that Tesla has yet to begin production of the vehicle.

The automaker plans to offer the Roadster in three variants: Performance, Thrust and Rocket. The latter two feature increasingly ambitious hardware, with the Rocket variant designed for airborne manoeuvres and available by invitation only. Production is scheduled to begin in 2028, although Tesla has yet to announce official prices for the car itself.

(Source: Tesla Malaysia press release)