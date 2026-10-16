After nearly nine years of delays, Tesla has finally unveiled its second-generation Roadster, and the production-intent electric supercar is absolutely bonkers. Not only can it reportedly accelerate from 0-96km/h in less than a second, but its SpaceX-inspired compressed-air thrusters can also launch it into the air, perform flips, and help it land.

The demonstrations took place at a SpaceX facility in Texas, where the Roadster was shown climbing a curved ramp until it was nearly upside down before using its thrusters to descend. It also leapt over a lineup of Tesla vehicles while spinning in mid-air, followed by another demonstration featuring a sideways flip. Yes, Tesla has apparently decided that making a fast electric car is no longer enough.

SpaceX Thrusters Let The Roadster Fly

The flying stunts are made possible by 10 compressed-air thruster nozzles connected to carbon fibre-wrapped pressure vessels, which store the air needed for the manoeuvres. According to Tesla, the system produces over 80kN of thrust, with the air tanks capable of being replenished by the car itself.

The Roadster also features a fan-based suction system that pulls air from beneath the car to generate additional downforce. This allows it to stick to surfaces at extreme angles, as demonstrated by the near-inverted wall climb, while potentially improving its cornering performance on a race track.

During the event, Tesla showed the Roadster accelerating from 0-96km/h in 0.81 seconds with its rear thrusters firing. The company claims a top speed exceeding 370km/h, while Elon Musk has suggested that it could eventually approach half the speed of sound. However, Tesla has yet to disclose the car’s horsepower, battery capacity or other conventional powertrain specifications.

The new Roadster also sports a considerably more angular design than the concept first shown in 2017, with upward-opening doors, a full-width front light bar and a rear light bar. Its cabin features a yoke-style steering control and steer-by-wire technology, while the car’s active aerodynamics and suction system are designed to improve performance.

Three Variants, Including One That Can Fly

Tesla will offer the Roadster in three variants: Performance, Thrust and Rocket. While all three are positioned as high-performance electric cars, their equipment and intended use differ considerably.

The Roadster Performance is the road-ready variant, featuring active aerodynamics and a multi-mode suction system designed to improve grip on the road and track. It seats two occupants and is the entry point to the lineup.

The Roadster Thrust is a limited-production, race-ready version that adds rear-mounted compressed-air thrusters. This is the variant associated with the sub-one-second 0-96km/h acceleration demonstration, and it also seats two.

Finally, the Roadster Rocket is the most extreme of the three. Described as an air-ready, single-seat model, it features 10 compressed-air thrusters positioned around the car to enable the airborne manoeuvres demonstrated during the unveiling. Tesla lists this variant as invitation-only, with no reservations available.

Tesla says production is scheduled to begin in 2028, although it has not announced official pricing for any of the three variants. Given the project’s history of delays, prospective buyers will have to wait to see whether the company can meet that timeline.

Malaysians Can Reserve The Tesla Roadster From RM21,000

Interestingly, Malaysians can already reserve the new Roadster through the Tesla Malaysia website, with the reservation amounts varying according to the variant. The Performance and limited Thrust models are available for reservation, while the Rocket is invitation-only.

Here is how much customers in Malaysia will need to pay for each variant:

Roadster Performance: RM21,000 due today, followed by RM182,000 within 10 days.

Roadster Thrust (Limited): RM21,000 due today, followed by RM988,000 within 10 days.

Roadster Rocket: Available by invitation only , with no reservations offered.

Tesla states that the initial RM21,000 reservation payment is fully refundable. However, reservations are not final until payment is received, and they may be cancelled if the remaining payment is not completed within 10 days.

It should be noted that the limited Thrust variant is restricted to one order per customer. Tesla reserves the right to cancel duplicate orders or orders sharing the same account, phone number, payment details or address, while availability is subject to regional legal requirements and applicable laws.

As for the Rocket variant, interested buyers will have to receive an invitation from Tesla, as the company is not accepting reservations for it. Tesla also states that refunds will not be issued for modifications.

Whether Tesla can deliver on these extraordinary promises by 2028 remains to be seen. As cool as the new Roadster looks, those thinking of reserving one should do so at their own risk.

(Source: TechCrunch / Tesla Malaysia [1] [2])