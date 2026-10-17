The Sony Xperia 10 VI debuted two years ago with Android 14, and at launch, the smartphone was promised three major OS upgrades. By right, the device should receive Android 17 as its final update. However, it looks like the company is breaking its word.

In an apology notice posted on its official website, the brand confirmed that it will not provide the update for the Xperia 10 VI despite the initial promise. As per the notice, this decision followed a detailed technical assessment, during which the company determined that the phone would not be able to support an Android 17 upgrade experience it considered adequate. Apparently, this is due to the limitations related to the device’s storage configuration. That said, the statement didn’t delve into any details.

As a quick refresher, the mid-range phone launched with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, so one could speculate that the issue lies with the amount of storage. However, the phone’s successor, the Xperia 10 VII, also has the same configuration. And as seen in the Android 17 announcement, this model is included in the list of devices set to receive the update. Another possible factor is the type of storage. While Sony did not specify the type of storage equipped on the phone, it may use a slower type. Of course, this is conjecture at best, and we won’t know for sure unless the company offers further clarification.

Still, it’s not something any consumer would want to hear. A three-year commitment is pretty minimal to begin with, so losing that final update matters quite a bit. For what it’s worth, companies don’t typically cancel updates, so this may have been an inevitable outcome. And while the OS upgrade isn’t happening, the security update commitment remains unchanged. Meanwhile, the other Xperia models will receive the Android 17 update as scheduled.

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(Source: Sony)