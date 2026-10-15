Sony officially launched the ECM-W5 wireless microphones in Malaysia. The system uses and pairs two transmitters to one receiver and is able to transmit over a line-of-sight distance of 500 cubic metres, with a new design that reduces audio dropouts in congested radio-frequency environments.

One technology that facilitates this is its new Multi Interface (MI) Shoe, which is capable of transmitting 32-bit float audio, enabling audio to travel digitally and directly to compatible cameras in a single file. Moreover, the ECM-W5 also comes with up to 64GB of built-in storage, which in turn enables 32-bit float backup audio recordings, directly on the transmitter.

To translate that storage into recording hours, the built-in storage holds up to 90 hours of audio at 32-bit float/48 kHz or up to 60 hours at 24bit/96kHz.

“Low-latency transmission supports applications where real-time audio performance is important, including live streaming. 32-bit float recording helps creators capture both quiet and loud sounds without the need for constant gain adjustment and suppresses the possibility of clipping. Through the MI Shoe, 32bit float audio travels digitally and directly to a compatible camera and records with video in a single file1, with no external recorder and no separate audio file to manage, eliminating the work of synchronising audio afterwards.”

Additional details for the ECM-W5 include up to four channels of audio in-camera, giving content creators coverage of every avenue, including interviews, panel discussions, event production, and other multi-source needs. On that note, the wireless microphones can also be combined with Sony’s ECM-W5T wireless transmitters, which are sold separately.

Related Article PlayStation Policy Language Change Adds Another Nail To The Single-Player PC Port Coffin

The Sony ECM-W5T will be available at all authorised resellers and official Sony stores from early December onwards. The wireless microphones will retail for RM1,499. If you preorder the wireless microphone between today and 29 November, you’ll also receive a free Creator Essential Kit worth RM260. The kit consists of a PGYTECH Tech Organiser Mini V2 and a Smallrig Foldable Multi-tools Kit.

(Source: Sony)