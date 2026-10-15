MyDigital ID is steadily becoming integrated with numerous government services and digital platforms, with several key applications already relying on it as the sole login method. Naturally, given the national digital identity platform’s increasingly significant role in the average Malaysian’s day-to-day life, it needs to be futureproof, remaining secure in the face of evolving threats. As such, the platform will continue to be strengthened through long-term planning and technological enhancements.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, these measures include preparations to adopt Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC). Said preparations are aimed at addressing emerging cybersecurity threats posed by quantum computers. In a written parliamentary reply, the Deputy Prime Minister explained that the preparations also involved a crypto-agility approach, which allows systems to shift to new cryptographic algorithms in a structured manner. This is in line with evolving international standards and the National Cryptography Policy.

Furthermore, Ahmad Zahid asserted that MyDigital ID employs multiple cryptographic security mechanisms to maintain the confidentiality and integrity of citizens’ digital identities, highlighting the use of multi-factor authentication (MFA) in particular. Essentially, users are required to undergo several layers of verification before they are granted access to the desired platform.

Other mechanisms include Public Key Infrastructure, which verifies users’ identities during transactions and prevents unauthorised access to or modification of data. The platform also leverages the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Developed based on a “privacy by design” principle, it ensures confidential data is stored not in plain text, but protected via hashing and encryption. All these measures are aimed at strengthening the security of users’ digital identities, as well as reducing the risk of data breaches, fraud, impersonation, and identity theft.

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The Deputy Prime Minister also affirmed the government’s commitment in ensuring the security of Malaysians’ digital identities. This commitment aligns with its greater goal of enhancing the nation’s digital ecosystem and boosting public confidence in online government services.

As of 7 October 2026, MyDigital ID has accumulated 14.2 million registered users, recording 82.75 million login transactions since 2024. Meanwhile, daily usage has exceeded 200,000 transactions, largely due to the platform’s expansion. To date, it supports more than 200 applications and digital services, covering both public and private sectors.

(Source: Bernama, New Straits Times)