Anker launched three new products in the consumer accessory space today. There’s the MagGo Power Bank 2 Pro, which the brand is marketing as a smart powerbank that intelligently charges your iPhone; the 45W Nano Charger adapter; and its 2nd generation soundcore Aeroclip 2 open-ear earclips.

MagGo Power Bank 2 Pro

So, Anker’s new MagGo Power Bank 2 Pro is basically a powerbank. As to what kind of powerbank it is, it’s a smart portable charging brick, designed with the Apple iPhone in mind.

With regards to that last point, this Anker powerbank is MagSafe compliant, so it snaps to the back of practically every iPhone launched in the last decade or so. Its capacity is rated at 10,000mAh and on top of that, it’s got a built-in smart fan that automatically kicks in the moment it attaches to the back of the iPhone, as well as a display that shows you the details of the powerbank’s activity.

Output-wise, the Anker MagGo Power Bank 2 Pro has a wireless charging output of 25W via Qi2.2, while wired charging is higher at 45W.

Price-wise, the Anker MagGo Power Bank 2 Pro retails for RM449.

Nano Charger

Next on the list is the Anker Nano Charger. As the name implies, this wall charger is small but offers 45W fast-charging. By small, it is small enough to fit into your pockets but be forewarned: the model we’re getting only comes with the UK plug point option.

Additional features of the Nano Charger include a built-in display, along with a touch-based control on the same side as the USB-C port.

The Anker Nano Charger is already available and retails for RM149.

Related Article Anker AeroClip 2 To Launch In Malaysia On 28 September

Last but not least are the Anker soundcore AeroClip 2. Available for RM729, these open-ear earclips are the brand’s 2nd generation clip-on earbuds, featuring Anker’s Thus AI audio chip. The brand claims that the chip provides the earbuds with up to 150x more computing power, paired with the four high-SNR MEMS mics and two bone conduction sensors to provide “exceptional” clarity in both voice and incoming calls.

Design-wise, the AeroClip 2 uses the GoldenFit C-Bridge fit, which Anker says hits the sweet spot between secure and soft and gentle. In terms of performance, each earbud houses a 12mm dual-magnetic, high excursion driver that delivers stronger than average bass. Oh, and there’s the promise of eight hours on a single charge and a total of 32 hours with the charging cradle.

All Anker products are already available for purchase in Malaysia.