After making its debut appearance at IFA sometime last month, Anker announced that its soundcore AeroClip 2 earphones are now available in Malaysia. It is an open-ear clip-on design and a six-sensor voice pickup system powered by its THUS AI chip.

While clip-on buds are nothing new in this day and age, the official press claims that the AeroClip 2 are unique thanks to their two voice pickup units to detect vibrations from the wearer’s vocal cords, alongside four MEMS microphones that capture airborne sound. Then, the THUS AI chip processes both signals in real time to separate the wearer’s voice from surrounding noise, which Anker says helps improve call clarity in noisy environments. As a result, the audio equipment was able to earn the Guinness World Record for achieving the highest objectively measured speech quality score for open-ear clip-on earbuds.

The company also claims that its Whisper Mode can keep speech intelligible during calls even when background noise exceeds 80dB, without requiring the wearer to raise their voice. However, this detail is based on Anker’s own internal testing.

Beyond sound, the earphones feature a 12mm dual-magnetic driver and support LDAC, alongside Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification from the Japan Audio Society. It also comes with HearID 5.0, which creates a personalised equaliser profile based on an in-app hearing test.

For comfort, the earbuds use a titanium wire and silicone C-bridge design intended to follow the natural curve of the ear. They also carry an IP57 dust and water resistance rating, making them suitable for workouts and everyday use, although the rating does not cover seawater, soapy water, pool water or hot water.

In terms of battery life, the AeroClip 2 offers up to eight hours of playback on a single charge, with the charging case extending the total to up to 32 hours. Anker says a 10-minute charge provides up to four hours of listening. The case also supports wireless charging, while Phone-Free Mode allows users to play locally stored music without connecting to a phone.

The soundcore AeroClip 2 is available in Malaysia for RM729. The earbuds come in four colour options: Midnight Black, Burgundy Red, Cloud White and Mist Blue. Those interested can purchase the earbuds through Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop, as well as Anker retail stores, including its outlets at IOI City Mall and Damansara.

(Source: Anker press release)