Samsung is expanding Galaxy AI’s language support on its One UI 9 platform to include Malay, allowing users to access several AI-powered features in the national language. The update covers five features, which we will take a closer look at below.

According to Samsung, the expansion brings the total number of supported languages for these Galaxy AI features to 24. However, the new language support is expected to roll out over the coming weeks, rather than becoming available immediately.

Malay Language Arrives To More Galaxy AI Features

With the update, Samsung is adding Malay support to five One UI 9’s Galaxy AI features, namely Call Assist, Note Assist, Interpreter, Transcript Assist, and Now Nudge. Just to recap, Call Assist provides AI-assisted calling and translation, while Note Assist helps users organise and summarise notes.

Interpreter facilitates real-time translation during face-to-face conversations, and Transcript Assist can transcribe recordings and summarise their contents. Lastly, Now Nudge offers context-aware suggestions based on what is displayed on a user’s screen, such as recommending relevant actions based on an ongoing conversation.

Samsung has also updated Bixby with support for three additional languages, namely Polish, Thai and Vietnamese, bringing the virtual assistant’s total to 12. However, Malay is not included in this update.

A Recap Of One UI 9

In case you missed it, Samsung first introduced the One UI 9 platform earlier in July, which brings further AI enhancements to its Galaxy devices. Among the additions are Now Brief, which delivers personalised insights based on a user’s routines and schedule, and deeper Google Gemini integration that allows the assistant to work across more than 40 supported apps and services.

Samsung began rolling out One UI 9 to the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+ and Galaxy S26 Ultra on 16 September, following its initial debut on the new Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8 and Galaxy Z Flip8 models. The company has not announced a specific rollout timeline for other eligible devices, with availability varying by model and region.

(Source: Samsung Malaysia [official website])