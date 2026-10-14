During the tabling of Budget 2026 on October 10, 2025, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced plans for the Madani Submarine Cable (SALAM) project, a submarine cable system aimed at strengthening connectivity between Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak. A year after the project was first announced, it is now expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027 and be completed by the fourth quarter of 2029.

This information came from The Edge Malaysia, which cited a written reply published on the Parliament website. Per the report, the Ministry of Communications said that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is currently evaluating submissions following the publication of the project’s invitation document.

The reply reads, “The project involves the development of a new, high-capacity and resilient domestic submarine cable system with diverse network routes and backup capabilities to enhance the resilience of the country’s communications infrastructure.” It was issued in response to Datuk Shahelmey Yahya’s question on the latest status of the SALAM project in Sabah and the areas in the state identified for the implementation of Phase 2 of the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela).

Meanwhile, for Jendela 2, the ministry said MCMC is preparing to roll out Group 1 next month, covering 1,000 sites nationwide, including 352 in Sabah. The rollout aims to expand internet access using public 4G mobile services, a combination of 4G and 5G services, or satellite broadband, depending on which option best suits each location.

Among the 352 sites in Sabah, Kinabatangan accounts for the highest number at 106, followed by Pensiangan with 55 and Kota Marudu with 36. Kalabakan has 29 sites, followed by Kudat with 26, Tuaran with 23, and Penampang and Ranau with 15 each. The remaining sites are spread across Sipitang (13), Kimanis (12), Sepanggar (six), Papar (five), Batu Sapi (four), Beaufort and Tawau (three each), and Putatan (one).

“The government, through the MCMC, will continue to assess current needs and consider extending the implementation to other areas in Sabah, including the Putatan parliamentary constituency, subject to priorities and the availability of funding,” the ministry added.

(Source: The Edge Malaysia)