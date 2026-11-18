The Sambungan Kabel Dasar Laut MADANI (SALAM) project is steadily moving forward, with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) officially appointing TM Technology Services Sdn Bhd (TM) as the universal service provider for designing, implementing, and operating the system. TM had previously expressed its interest in working on the RM2.7 billion project, which is aimed at improving connectivity between Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak.

According to MCMC, SALAM will be financed through the Universal Service Provision (USP) Fund and will comprise a submarine cable network spanning roughly 5,500km. The system will be implemented based on the Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN) submarine cable technology. Described as a stronger digital backbone for the nation, the network will address the increasing connectivity demands. As it stands, the utilisation capacity of the existing submarine cable network, which has been in operation since 2017, has reached 85%.

MCMC also revealed that the project will include ten new submarine cable landing stations across Malaysia. Out of the total, two will be located in Peninsular Malaysia, namely at Cherating and Sedili. In Sarawak, these stations will be situated at Kuching, Sibu (Matu), and Bintulu (Samalaju). The remaining five will be in Sarawak, specifically Kota Kinabalu, Kudat, Pulau Banggi, Sandakan, and Tawau.

The new system should support the development of 5G networks, cloud computing services, AI, and data centres. Aside from that, it can serve as an alternative in the event of any disruptions affecting existing cables. Moreover, four pairs of optical fibre will be dedicated for strategic purposes, including sovereign cloud infrastructure, government digital services, and cybersecurity.

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Initially announced during the Budget 2026 tabling back in October 2025, SALAM is expected to begin in mid-December this year, a little earlier than the previous estimate. That said, the commission projected a longer timeline, with the new expected completion date to be sometime within the first quarter of 2030.

(Source: MCMC via Facebook, Malay Mail)