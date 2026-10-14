It’s a whirlwind week for NVIDIA in the consumer graphics space, with one of the new updates being a new, faster Performance Mode for Frame Generation. The update will be applicable to GeForce RTX 40 Series, RTX 50 Series, and RTX Spark laptops.

Preset C

The new Frame Generation Performance Mode is called “Preset C”, and it is accessible through the NVIDIA App’s Frame Generation override. The company says that Preset C replaces the previous AI model with a faster and lighter algorithm, designed to boost frame rates across existing Frame Generation models.

This includes DLSS Frame Generation, Multiframe Generation, and Dynamic Multiframe Generation. The trade-off to this new Performance Mode is, unsurprisingly, a dip in overall graphics quality. NVIDIA says that with Preset C, the new Performance Mode on an RTX 5060 generates frames up to 35% faster than the older model.

How To Activate It

It should be noted that Preset C is technically still in beta and requires you to access it via the NVIDIA App’s override settings. Mercifully, NVIDIA has provided an easy to understand step-by-step process:

Download and install our newest NVIDIA app update via our website, or from inside the app itself

Open the app, and in Settings –> About, tick “Opt in to access Beta or experimental features”

Wait a moment for the beta update to download, then click the on-screen message to install

Once installed, open the “Graphics” section of the new NVIDIA app beta and select a supported Frame Generation, Multi Frame Generation or Dynamic Frame Generation game (alternatively, select “Global Settings” at the top of the window and apply to every supported game in your library)

Scroll to “Driver Settings”

Click “DLSS Override – Model Presets”

Click “Custom”

Open the “Frame Generation” drop-down and choose “Preset C” (if Preset C isn’t visible, please reboot your system)

Click “Apply”

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And that’s it. Assuming you walked through each step, you should be able to reap ther benefits of the new Performance Mode.

(Source: NVIDIA)