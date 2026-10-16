Now that reviews of NVIDIA RTX Spark laptops are beginning to trickle out, and with sales of said laptops expected to go live today, these laptops are beginning to pop up in retail stores globally. For one Redditor, they found an ASUS ProArt P16 RTX Spark on display at a French retailer and made an attempt to run Furmark on the unit.

Now, it should be noted that the ProArt P16 RTX Spark on display was the 24GB model. This is an important detail because, as we’ve covered in our first review of the laptop, NVIDIA will be releasing two CPU configurations of the Spark: an 18-core and 20-core.

The 18-core CPU variant is, to state the obvious, the lower-tier variant of the two and has a lower Blackwell CUDA core count of 5,122 cores. Also, this version of the RTX Spark will only be available in two Unified Memory configurations: 24GB and 32GB. Only the 20-core SKU gets the full winelist, which includes the 128GB LPDDR5X-9600 Unified Memory option.

As previously reported, the 128GB variant of the RTX Spark laptops, particularly that of the Asus ProArt P16 and P14, will be the first variants to come into Malaysia. Needless to say, they are expensive, retailing at RM29,999 for both. So, with the 18-core, 24GB variant, this could turn out to be the more affordable model of the lot.

Getting back on point, the Redditor downloaded and installed Furmark on the ProArt P16 RTX Spark 24GB, and at FHD (1,920 x 1,080) resolution. They also tried to download 3DMark’s full suite of tests, but only successfully got to downloading Time Spy before they were threatened with getting kicked out by staff.

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Based on their findings, the 24GB model ran Furmark at 123 fps, which would technically put its performance on the same plane as the GeForce RTX 5060. That’s not too bad but to be fair, Furmark is usually used to test for stability and isn’t typically used as a measuring stick for average framerates. After all, most games these days have access to a variety of AI upscalers and Frame Generation, and with an RTX Spark laptop, that means the access to DLSS and Multiframe Generation.

That being said, it’s also plain to see how security of hardware, or lack thereof, outside of controlled environments are, particularly in this French store.

(Source: Reddit, Videocardz)