NEXAL is a newcomer in the tech space, having made its global debut earlier this year. The brand also released its smartwatch lineup on our shores. Now, the company is marking its official arrival in Malaysia with the launch of the NEXAL Pad and the NEXAL Earbuds.

Much like the previously announced wearables, the names of the new products are pretty self-explanatory. The former is a slim tablet meant for on-the-go productivity, while the latter is a set of wireless earbuds. Both devices are geared for an urban outdoor lifestyle.

NEXAL Pad

The tablet features an 11-inch display with a 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600) resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 500 nits. This panel comes with an Eye Care Reading Mode for comfortable viewing.

Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Helio G200 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Keeping the lights on is a 10,000mAh battery with support for 33W charging. The tablet also supports WiFi and LTE dual connectivity.

Other highlights include split screen multitasking and AI-driven productivity tools, including meeting summary, speech-to-text, mind mapping, and translation. For imaging, it comes with a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP sensor on the front.

NEXAL Earbuds

Designed for clear calls and distraction-free listening, the earbuds come with AI-driven technologies for noise cancellation. The buds feature 13mm dynamic drivers with graphite composite diaphragms.

Also on board is what the brand is calling the Bone Voiceprint AI Call, which isolates the user’s voice from background noise. This is supported by the Three Mic Noise Reduction and VPU Voice Enhancement features. Meanwhile, a transparency mode allows wearers to remain aware of their surrounding environment. Other features include Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity, in-ear detection, and up to 26 hours of playback with the charging case.

Availability And Pricing

Both the NEXAL Pad and the NEXAL Earbuds are available through the brand’s official stores on Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop, as well as its authorised retailers. The tablet comes in Aurora Green and Obsidian Grey finishes and has a RM1,099 price tag. Meanwhile, the earbuds are available in Glacier White and Midnight Black. Price-wise, they go for RM199.