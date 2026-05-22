Shortly after its global debut, urban outdoor tech brand NEXAL has officially launched its first product lineup in Malaysia, the NEXAL Watch series. The series consists of two models: the NEXAL Watch and Watch Sport. While the former is designed with everyday use in mind, the latter is geared more towards professional outdoor sports enthusiasts.

Despite targeting different use cases, the two wearables still share several key features. According to the company’s official press release, both models come with more than 100 sports modes, Bluetooth calling, GPS, and 24/7 heart rate monitoring, alongside sleep and blood oxygen tracking.

NEXAL Watch

The NEXAL Watch is the more accessible of the two models, as it is designed primarily for lighter activities and everyday use. It features a squircle design with a 2.01-inch AMOLED display capable of showing notifications, health metrics, and activity tracking, much like a standard smartwatch. While the local product page is rather light on details, the global website states that the display has a 410 x 502 resolution and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits.

As for the build itself, the company says the smartwatch comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating. Battery-wise, the wearable packs a 400mAh battery, which the company claims can last for up to 15 days on a single charge.

In terms of fitness features, the smartwatch supports more than 170 sports modes, covering everything from gym workouts to outdoor activities. It also comes with a built-in independent GPS system, allowing users to track their movement and routes more accurately.

NEXAL Watch Sport

Moving on, there is the Watch Sport. As mentioned earlier, this is the more rugged option of the two, featuring a titanium casing for added durability. It is also built with endurance in mind, with the company claiming that its 530mAh battery can last for up to 30 days on a single charge.

Like the standard model, the Watch Sport also comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating. That said, the added durability and battery life do appear to come with a few trade-offs. One such example is the smaller 1.48-inch AMOLED display with a 480 x 480 resolution.

The device also packs a more advanced dual-band GPS tracking system. According to the company, the setup is capable of delivering more accurate tracking and location mapping without requiring a connected smartphone.

Pricing & Availability

As mentioned earlier, the NEXAL Watch series is now available in Malaysia starting today. In terms of pricing, the standard NEXAL Watch retails at RM399, while the Watch Sport is priced at RM599.

Those interested can purchase the wearables through the brand’s official Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop pages. Alternatively, customers who prefer to buy them in person can visit any realme Brand Stores.

(Source: NEXAL press release, NEXAL Global [1], [2])