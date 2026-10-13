Smart has officially unveiled the all-electric Smart #2 at the 2026 Paris Motor Show, essentially bringing its iconic, compact two-seater back as an EV. The new model retains the original Smart Fortwo’s small footprint while introducing a dedicated electric platform, updated cabin technology and a range of driver assistance features.

As you may recall, the Smart #2 was first teased by the automaker last year. The EV was then revealed in all of its glory months later through a Chinese regulatory filing, giving us a clearer look at its design.

Design And Features

The Smart #2 measures 2,746mm long, retaining the brand’s signature wheels-at-the-corners layout to maximise cabin space. It also features a two-tone exterior, a modern interpretation of the floating roof and the model’s signature split tailgate, which allows the upper glass section to open independently when space behind the car is limited.

Inside, the two-seater gets bench-style seating and an S-shaped cockpit. The dashboard houses a 10.1-inch central touchscreen alongside an 8.8-inch driver display, with 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support. A dashboard-mounted Smart Pillar also provides a mounting point for small accessories.

The car uses a new Tridion Cell Evo safety structure designed to protect occupants while retaining its compact dimensions. Smart says driver assistance features include Pilot Assist and adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go and Highway Assist.

Performance And Battery

The Smart #2 is built on the new Electric Compact Architecture (ECA) platform developed specifically for the two-seater. It uses a rear-mounted electric motor producing 60kW (around 82PS) and 130Nm of torque, with power sent to the rear wheels.

A 35.8kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery provides a targeted WLTP range of up to 290km. The car supports DC fast charging at up to 65kW, allowing the battery to charge from 10% to 80% in around 20 minutes under optimal conditions. AC charging is supported at up to 11kW, depending on the variant.

Other hardware highlights include a five-link rear suspension, which Smart says is a first in its class, and a claimed turning circle of just 6.95 metres. The floor-mounted battery also helps keep the centre of gravity low.

Four Variants

For Europe, the Smart #2 will be offered in Pure, Pure+ and Premium trims, alongside a limited Couture Edition. The Pure gets LED headlights and taillights with automatic high beams, vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality and the aforementioned driver assistance systems. The Pure+ adds 11kW AC charging and a heated driver’s seat, while the Premium brings a glass roof, heated seats for both occupants and a seven-speaker Sennheiser sound system.

Meanwhile, the Couture Edition is limited to 999 units in Europe. It features a matte white exterior, contrasting gold roof, gold detailing and 16-inch Lyra alloy wheels, alongside equipment from the Premium trim, including a glass roof, ambient lighting, heated seats and steering wheel, wireless charging and navigation.

The Smart #2 starts at EUR19,990 (~RM91,354) for the Pure trim. The Pure+ is priced from EUR20,990 (~RM95,919), followed by the Premium at EUR24,490 (~RM111,919) and the limited Couture Edition at EUR25,690 (~RM117,402). The company has yet to confirm whether the all-electric two-seater will be introduced in Malaysia.

(Source: Smart [official website])