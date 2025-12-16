Smart has released the first official images of the upcoming Smart #2, offering a clearer look at the brand’s new entry-level electric vehicle as it progresses through real-world testing. The images were published alongside updates on the model’s development under Smart’s new Electric Compact Architecture (ECA).

Positioned as the long-awaited successor to the original Smart fortwo, the #2 will retaining an ultra-compact footprint, a two-door, two-seat layout, rear-wheel-drive configuration, and the brand’s signature wheels-at-the-corners stance. Smart also confirmed that the #2 will feature a completely redesigned interior and exterior penned by the Mercedes-Benz design team.

As mentioned above the compact model will feature the ECA platform, which will underpin a next-generation electric drivetrain and enhanced safety systems. The platform is being tested with it being fitted into existing Smart fortwo body shells to create realistic test vehicles.

These prototypes are being used by Smart’s R&D teams for extensive validation at facilities around the world. Also, according to Autocar UK, Smart CEO Dirk Adelmann, the #2 could also feature a a dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) powertrain configuration.

As of now these are the only details that are available on the Smart #2. More information can be expected as the model is slated for a world premier in late 2026.

(Source: Smart Press Release, Caricarz, Autocar)