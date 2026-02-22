WhatsApp could soon introduce a long-requested feature that allows users to schedule messages in advance. According to WABetaInfo, the platform is currently testing an aptly named “Scheduled Messages” function that would automate message delivery within chats.

The feature surfaced in version 26.7.10.72 of WhatsApp for iOS, although it remains under development and is not yet available to beta testers. Based on early findings, users would be able to compose a message, set a specific date and time, and have it sent automatically without further interaction.

Scheduled messages would reportedly appear in a dedicated section within the chat info screen. From there, users could review or delete messages before they are sent, giving them a level of control over pending deliveries.

At the moment, the feature appears to be limited to group chats, though it remains unclear whether WhatsApp plans to extend it to individual conversations or Channels. As with many in-development features, there is no confirmation that it will make it to a public release.

It would also bring WhatsApp in line with other messaging platforms that already support similar functionality. For years, Telegram already offered built-in message scheduling, while Instagram enabled scheduled direct messages back in 2024.

And in case you missed it, WhatsApp has recently begun rolling out a new Group Message History feature that lets new members catch up on earlier conversations. When someone joins a group, admins or members can choose to share between 25 and 100 recent messages, helping newcomers understand the context without relying on screenshots or manual recaps.

(Source: WABetaInfo)