The Road Transport Department (JPJ) announced earlier today that only individuals or companies that have been approved as Registered Intermediaries are permitted to conduct transactions on behalf of clients at all of its offices and branches. This will be enforced at the very start of next year, with the department taking applications online starting 1 November of this year.

JPJ made the announcement via its official social media channels, citing its Director-General Aedy Fafly Ramli as saying that approved intermediaries will be issued an official digital identification document. This document will be valid for two years, and it will also bear a serial number, according to a report by Bernama.

This announcement comes after JPJ suspended services previously provided by MyEG and Zetrix AI as its collection agents last week. In case you missed it, the department noted that the two companies failed to fulfil their obligations in passing revenue they collected over to the Ministry of Transport’s Main Revenue account. The outstanding amount Totalling RM314 million, accumulated since May of this year. Both the ministry and the department were reported to have taken several steps to recover these funds, including 35 reminder notices.

With that in mind, it’s ironically both understandable and slightly eyebrow-raising that JPJ says it has “no ties or business relationships with any of the Registered Intermediaries”. The department also added that it is not responsible for any disputes or losses arising from private transactions between customers and such parties.

On one hand, this makes the whole need of Registered Intermediaries a tad redundant, to put it mildly. Or perhaps that is the point, as JPJ still recommends dealing with the department directly via the MyJPJ app, the department’s public portal, service counters and other official channels for safer, more transparent and secure transactions.

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(Source: JPJ / Facebook, Bernama)