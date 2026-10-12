Those relying on the KLIA Ekspres to get to Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) 1 and 2 via KL Sentral should take note that both KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit services are experiencing disruptions following two incidents of signalling cable theft along the rail corridor. Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL), the operator of both services, said train operations have since resumed as a combined service.

According to a media statement issued today, the first incident was detected at around 9pm on 11 October between Putrajaya & Cyberjaya Station and Salak Tinggi Station, near KM44. Approximately 180 metres of signalling cable, comprising two 90-metre lengths, were stolen. A second incident was discovered at around 5.22am on 12 October at KM42, involving another 80 metres of cable.

The two incidents extended restoration works and disrupted normal train operations. ERL initially implemented shuttle services, requiring passengers travelling to KL Sentral or either airport terminal to change trains at Putrajaya & Cyberjaya Station to continue their journeys.

During the shuttle operation, trains ran every 15 minutes between KL Sentral and Putrajaya & Cyberjaya Station from 8.55am, while services between KLIA Terminal 2 and Putrajaya & Cyberjaya Station began at 9.05am. The operator subsequently resumed a combined service at 11.20am, with trains running every 20 minutes in both directions.

ERL said its technical teams are working to restore the system safely and as quickly as possible. Passengers are advised to allow additional travel time and plan their journeys accordingly, although the operator did not specify when normal service intervals would resume.

Separately, ERL is set to increase KLIA Ekspres and KLIA Transit fares from 1 January 2027, marking the first fare adjustment in a decade. A standard one-way adult ticket between KL Sentral and either airport terminal will rise from RM55 to RM65, while a return ticket will increase from RM100 to RM118. Child fares will also increase, with one-way tickets going from RM25 to RM29 and return tickets from RM45 to RM53.

(Source: KLIA Ekspres, via Facebook)