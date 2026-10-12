Lembaga Tabung Haji has announced that its key systems and services have resumed operations following their temporary suspension last week. The financial institution also assured that depositors’ savings are confirmed safe.

In a statement posted on its social media channels, Tabung Haji explained that it has restored these systems and functions after conducting comprehensive safety checks, as well as strengthening controls and implementing system recovery measures. The statement went on to assert that close monitoring and security enhancements will continue to ensure the recovered systems and services operate safely and smoothly.

To recap, Tabung Haji detected suspicious cyber activity on 7 October 2026. As a precautionary measure, the agency suspended its services to depositors while it conducted the necessary checks. Its internal team also collaborated with external experts and national cybersecurity authorities to address the issue. Following the attack, which was described as a criminal act against Tabung Haji and the nation, the organisation lodged a police report and notified the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) and the Department of Personal Data Protection (JPDP).

According to the statement, branches in Kedah, Terengganu, and Kelantan resumed operations on Sunday, 11 October 2026. Meanwhile, branches in other states opened today as usual. The organisation also claimed that services provided through strategic banking partners have also been reactivated. That said, some users have reported that they are still unable to access Tabung Haji services through their respective banking apps, such as MAE.

Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) memaklumkan bahawa sistem dan perkhidmatan utama telah kembali beroperasi selepas pemeriksaan keselamatan menyeluruh, pengukuhan kawalan dan langkah pemulihan sistem dilaksanakan. Pendeposit yang mengesan sebarang transaksi atau perkara luar biasa pada… pic.twitter.com/8hU6oewkJx — Tabung Haji (@Tabung_Haji) October 12, 2026

Related Article Tabung Haji Temporarily Suspends Services After Detecting Suspicious Cyber Activity

Other than that, some functions on the THiJARI platform remain unavailable, including password resets, new user registration, and online account opening. Apparently, these services require further restoration work before they can be reactivated. Further updates will be communicated through the organisation’s official channels.

In the meantime, depositors who detect any unusual transactions are urged to immediately contact the Tabung Haji Contact Centre at 03-6207 1919. Any other enquiries may also be directed to the contact centre.

(Source: Tabung Haji via X)