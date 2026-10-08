Lembaga Tabung Haji has temporarily suspended its services to depositors after detecting suspicious cyber activity on 7 October 2026. The institution said the move was taken as a precautionary measure while it conducts comprehensive monitoring of its systems.

According to Tabung Haji, the temporary suspension is intended to protect the interests of depositors and ensure the security of its systems remains intact. The institution is also working with relevant agencies, including the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) and CyberSecurity Malaysia, to address the matter.

TH AMBIL LANGKAH PENCEGAHAN, LAKSANA PENGGANTUNGAN SEMENTARA SISTEM BAGI MELINDUNGI PENDEPOSIT Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) telah mengesan aktiviti siber yang mencurigakan pada 7 Oktober 2026 dan telah mengambil tindakan bagi menangani keadaan tersebut. Sebagai langkah pencegahan… pic.twitter.com/sbWOe4OxqQ — Tabung Haji (@Tabung_Haji) October 8, 2026

Tabung Haji has assured depositors that their savings and personal data remain safe and secure. It added that protecting depositors’ savings and information remains its top priority.

The institution acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the service disruption and apologised to affected depositors. It will provide further updates, including the status of service restoration, through its official channels as the situation develops.

For enquiries, depositors can contact the Tabung Haji Contact Centre at 03-6207 1919.

(Source: Tabung Haji, via X)