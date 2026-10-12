For almost a decade now, Samsung’s foldable lineup has been the pinnacle of productivity devices, allowing you to work regardless of where you are with ease. That was true then, and it is true now with the Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Fold8 Ultra, and Galaxy Flip8.

As always, these devices have proved their usefulness and their flexibility to many users across the globe. However, what sets these devices apart from their predecessors is that these phones come with brand-new features, and that’s not mentioning the all-new wide form factor. In case you’ve been wanting to get one of these premium devices for yourself, here are a few things you should know so you can maximise productivity like never before.

Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra

When it comes to screens on phones, bigger is always better. In this department, the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is the undisputed king because of its 8-inch internal display. This lets users work, watch, and play to their hearts’ desires. The best part is that they could do all the simultaneously with this stunning device thanks to Samsung’s versatile software.

Need to type a report but don’t want to flick between your notes app and your source material? The fix is easy: simply unfold the device, drag and drop the apps onto either screen, and then you’re all set! It couldn’t get easier than that.

While its main focus is productivity, the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra still carries a potent camera array that rivals other flagship phones on the market. At the very forefront of this arrangement is a 200MP wide lens that can capture brilliant photos regardless of range. However, if you’d like to cover the distance, the phone comes with a 10MP telephoto lens with its 3x optical zoom. Though it may seem unassuming at first glance, this module promises unprecedented details with dazzling results. And when it comes to massive group photos, then the 50MP ultrawide has you covered. Meanwhile, you can always capture your best angle with not one but two selfie cameras.

What enables all of this is the tried and tested Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. This powerful hardware ensures smoothness and seamlessness across all your activities. It never slows down regardless of what you do! Not only that, but it enables some of the most impressive features the phone has to offer, like the Now Nudge.

Now Nudge is a brand-new AI feature that takes productivity to a whole new level. What sets it apart is that it tracks whatever you’re doing on supported apps, like reading a text. It can analyse things like date and time to suggest calendar shortcuts, saving you the hassle of jumping between apps with a push of a button. It even works when it comes to marking locations on the map and various other activities, simplifying your workflow without taking you out of the moment. Talk about a powerhouse of a device!

Galaxy Z Fold8

Now, we have the newest member of the lineup: the new Galaxy Z Fold8! But don’t let this new form factor fool you; it’s every bit as robust as its Ultra counterpart. It is fitted with the same premium chipset, delivering flagship-level performance that makes it a phenomenal device for all your multitasking needs. Whether you’re playing games or juggling several tasks at once, this foldable is designed to keep up with your workflow without missing a beat. Paired with its versatile foldable display, you have all the performance and screen real estate you need to get more done, wherever the day takes you.

What sets it apart from its sibling is its unique form factor and screen shape, designed to make one-handed use feel effortless. Users get a reasonably sized display for all their media consumption needs without the device ever feeling unwieldy in the hand. And with a quick 90-degree turn, that same experience extends to the unfolded display, making it ideal for reading books in a way that feels remarkably similar to using an e-reader.

One of the most noticeable drawbacks of watching videos on a traditional book-style foldable is the amount of black space that can surround your content. The Galaxy Z Fold8 addresses this with its 4:3 aspect ratio when unfolded, giving videos more room to shine while making better use of the expansive display. The result is a more immersive viewing experience, with less distracting black space between you and the action.

And if you like making videos, the Galaxy Z Fold8’s My FanCam feature has got your back. This addition leverages the power of AI for some truly immersive captures when it comes to editing your videos. What it does is that it scans the chosen subjects, and once it finds some, it will lock in on them at your discretion regardless of their movement. This saves you the hassle of moving the device around just to keep it in the centre of the frame, and all you have to do is tap the feature in the Gallery, and you’re all set.

Galaxy Z Flip8

Last but certainly not least is the Galaxy Z Flip8. If you think that its clamshell form factor means sacrificing productivity, that couldn’t be further from the truth. Instead, it offers an incredible new way to use your device while retaining the familiar smartphone shape that most, if not all, of us are accustomed to.

Sure, it may not be the ideal device for typing out lengthy documents, but where it truly excels is helping you capture that perfect angle. This is made possible by its tried-and-tested FlexCam feature, which lets you take breathtaking images and videos completely hands-free. Simply place the device on any surface, get into position, and raise your palm to start the countdown. No more running back and forth between the device and your spot just to get the perfect shot. The best part? It even works with the cover screen’s main camera, giving you greater flexibility when capturing content.

For budding influencers and content creators, the Galaxy Z Flip8 makes for the perfect companion. FlexCam works seamlessly with popular social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and WhatsApp, making it easy to capture and share content on the go. Pair this with Super Steady mode, and you can capture smoother, more stable videos with less worry about unwanted blur, whether you’re filming yourself or documenting the world around you.

Of course, like any Samsung phone worth its salt, the Galaxy Z Flip8 comes with some impressive AI tools to help you stay on top of your game, like Now Brief. This handy addition keeps you up to date with all the necessary information to start your day right. From displaying sleep summaries, schedules and reminders, all the way to music control, commute information, and even wallet notifications, you will never miss a beat.

Unlocking Your Full Potential With Samsung Foldables

With all that said, there’s no doubt that Samsung’s storied foldable lineup raises the bar for portable productivity, versatility, and creativity. Whether you enjoy getting things done with PC-level functionality in the palm of your hand or want to embrace your inner photographer or influencer, there’s a flexible device designed to fit your lifestyle. These handsets are built to keep up with whatever you throw at them. For more information or to get your own very Samsung foldable, head on over to the official website today!

This article is brought to you by Samsung.