If you haven’t updated your Windows PC in a while, you may want to do so soon. Microsoft has warned users that devices running outdated versions of Windows may lose access to Windows Update next year. This is because the digital certificates used by the service to establish secure connections are set to expire. Devices without replacement certificates will no longer be able to communicate with the update servers. As such, they will not receive any more updates, leaving them vulnerable to security threats.

As per the company’s announcement, there are two relevant dates to keep in mind. The earlier date, 17 May 2027, applies to machines running Windows 10 Enterprise 2019 LTSC, Windows Server 2019, and Windows Server 2016. Meanwhile, the deadline for those running Windows 11, Windows Server 2025, Windows Server 2022, and in-support versions of Windows 10 is 19 June 2027.

Fortunately, there are no additional steps to acquire the new certificates, as they are bundled with regular monthly security updates. So, it is only a matter of ensuring the device is up to date when the aforementioned dates roll around. If you’re the type to keep up with the patches as they come, then you should already be prepared. Basically, Windows 11 25H2 and later require no action on the user’s part. Windows 11 24H2 and Windows Server 2025 need the September 2025 security update or later. Meanwhile, the other versions need at least the July 2026 security update.

With this in mind, Windows 10 devices that are not enrolled in the Extended Security Updates (ESU) programme face the greater risk. Since the operating system reached end of life last year, no patches have been rolled out for these machines, so they miss out on updates entirely. However, the ESU programme will remain open until October 2027, so users still have time to sign up and download the necessary updates. Of course, this must be done before the June deadline. As for unsupported Windows versions without this option, the only course of action is to upgrade.

(Source: Microsoft)