Microsoft has quietly extended its Windows 10 Extended Security Updates (ESU) programme for consumers by another year. According to an updated support page published by the company, eligible Windows 10 devices can now continue receiving security updates until 12 October 2027.

This is a notable change from Microsoft’s original plan. When the company first introduced ESU for consumers back in 2024, the programme was only scheduled to run until October 2026, one year after Windows 10 reaches its end-of-support date on 14 October 2025.

The updated support page states that users can enrol in ESU at any point before the programme ends in October 2027. Those who are already enrolled will automatically receive the additional year of coverage without having to take any action.

A Longer Lifeline For Windows 10

Microsoft’s updated guidance reads: “Windows 10 support has ended. You can enroll in ESU any time until the programme ends on 12 October, 2027. If you’re already enrolled, your coverage will automatically continue through that date—no action needed.”

The extension means Windows 10 users who are unable or unwilling to move to Windows 11 immediately can continue receiving critical security updates for an additional two years after the operating system officially reaches end of support. The company has not provided a reason for the change, though speculations include the drastic hardware price increases that’s currently happening across the industry.

ESU Can Still Be Obtained For Free

Last year, Microsoft announced three ways for consumers to access the Windows 10 ESU programme. Users could either pay US$30, redeem 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points, or enrol at no additional cost by signing in to Windows 10 using a Microsoft account.

The free option quickly became the most attractive route for many users, particularly those with older PCs that do not meet Windows 11’s hardware requirements. As things stand, the same enrolment methods remain available, with Microsoft now extending the coverage period through October 2027.

If you have yet to join the programme, we previously published a detailed guide covering the enrolment process and the various eligibility requirements. Readers interested in securing the free updates may want to check that out for a step-by-step walkthrough.

Still Thinking About Upgrading To Windows 11?

Despite the extension, ESU only provides security updates and does not include new features or major improvements. Microsoft continues to position Windows 11 as the preferred long-term option for consumers.

For users whose PCs meet the necessary hardware requirements, upgrading to Windows 11 remains the most straightforward way to stay supported beyond 2027. If you’re unsure whether your system is compatible, or are considering making the jump before Windows 10 reaches end of support, be sure to check out our Windows 11 upgrade guide for a detailed overview of what you need to know.

(Source: Microsoft [official website])