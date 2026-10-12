If you’re a TIME Internet user, your WiFi may be getting a temporary upgrade. The company has announced a free speed boost for eligible plans, which will be valid until the end of the month. This offer comes as a way to support customers during the haze.

As detailed in an announcement on the service provider’s Facebook page, the speed boost applies to the 200Mbps and 600Mbps plans, with the former jumping to 300Mbps. Meanwhile, the latter gets boosted to 800Mbps. To enjoy the upgrade, the user only needs to restart their router, with no additional steps required. Furthermore, the upgrade is offered to both existing and new customers, so those signing up for an eligible plan can benefit from the boosted speed.

It should be noted that the speed boost will only be valid during the promotion, which will last until 31 October 2026. Once this period has lapsed, the user’s plan will return to its original speed. Another thing to keep in mind is the fact that the actual speeds may vary depending on factors like the user’s device, equipment, network conditions, and usage environment. The company also advises those experiencing slow speeds to run a network diagnosis via its Self Care app. Customers can also reach out to the telco directly through official channels should the problems persist.

As mentioned earlier, the upgrade serves to provide users with a smoother online experience in the current weather conditions. With the haze forcing users indoors, the company aims to support its customers as they work from home, study, and stream. That said, since the boost is temporary, those who want to continue enjoying the faster speed will have to upgrade their plan.

(Source: TIME Internet via Facebook)