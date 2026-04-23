Some bad news for customers of TIME Internet who also use Huawei devices. The internet service provider has announced that soon, it will no longer be supporting its own app on the Huawei AppGallery. The ISP did not provide a specific time, but it has said that it will stop support starting 25 April 2026.

This comes via a report by Amanz, which also includes an image of what looks to be an email to customers. In it, it states that when the date rolls around, the app will no longer be active on the Huawei devices it is installed in. Which also means that you won’t be able to process payments, view bills, or otherwise manage your account through that version of the app.

Of course, with TIME Internet not mentioning the other mobile platforms, the app on those would be unaffected. But if you are affected, then you’ll have to access those features via the web instead. The report also mentions that you will still be able to sideload the app onto your Huawei device. Though once this weekend is over, that may be an option if you still want the most up-to-date version of the app on said platform, assuming it still works.

Ultimately though, TIME Internet did not provide a reason as to why it is ending support for the AppGallery version of the app. All that was mentioned in the report was that the ISP is making upgrades to its systems “to support newer technologies”, and making changes to platform availability while it’s at it. Though if we were to hazard a guess, it’s probably because the user base there is far lower than the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

(Source: Amanz)