Motherboard manufacturer Gigabyte has more or less confirmed that Intel will be releasing new processors for the LGA 1700 socket. The company has announced a new BIOS update for its lineup of Intel B760 and H610 motherboards. Essentially, this update will allow them to support the upcoming CPUs. So, users will be able to flash the latest BIOS and upgrade to the new processors without needing to replace any parts.

Worth noting here is the fact that the update covers both the DDR5 and DDR4 models. This means that existing systems will remain compatible with the new chips. Of course, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out why this matters. With RAM prices being the way they are, building a PC in this day and age could get pretty expensive. Using DDR4 memory would be a way to manage costs. Although it’s not quite as fast as DDR5, the memory type is fine for most modern games.

While Gigabyte’s announcement did not mention any specifics regarding these upcoming CPUs, it’s possible that they will be part of Intel’s rumoured Raptor Lake refresh. Robert Hallock, VP and GM of Intel’s Enthusiast Channel, previously declared that the Raptor Lake platform “is not going away anytime soon”. A big part of its continued relevance is its versatility, as it is compatible with both DDR5 and DDR4. As such, PC builders have the option to reuse their existing DDR4 sticks if they so choose. Hallock has also acknowledged the interest in the older memory type, and noted that the company will “keep offering” support for it.

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Intel’s new processors are expected to launch in early 2027. Based on past leaks, the lineup carries the codename “Raptor Lake Next” and may adopt the company’s Core 200 branding. Furthermore, the lineup may include a Core 7 model with an 8+12 cores configuration, two Core 5 models with 8+8 and 6+4 core configurations respectively, and an entry-level four-core Core 3 variant.

(Source: Gigabyte, Tom’s Hardware)