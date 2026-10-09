If you’ve been keeping track, then you’d know that it’s been just over four years since Razer first unveiled the Basilisk V3 Pro. And while the gaming mouse has seen a few updates and redesigns since then, the company has finally given it a proper generational upgrade with the Basilisk V4 Pro lineup.

The new lineup consists of the Basilisk V4 Pro and the Basilisk V4 HyperSpeed. But those aren’t the only new peripherals Razer has introduced, as the company has also unveiled the Mouse Dock V2 Pro. This is quite fitting, considering that the original Mouse Dock Pro made its debut alongside the Basilisk V3 Pro back in 2022.

Basilisk V4 Pro

Starting things off, the Basilisk V4 Pro looks relatively the same when compared to its previous incarnation, though some details did receive some tweaks. For one, Razer adjusted the positioning for the multi-function triggers for a more natural reach. Of course, thanks to a few other adjustments, the device’s body now has an additional third button and an M1 edge button. This brings the total number of customisable controls to 14. Even with these extras, Razer claims that the mouse weighs 12g less than its predecessor.

Another change that the company introduced is the HyperScroll Tilt Wheel Gen-2. While the improved mouse wheel still has the familiar 24-step tactile mode, it also comes with a new Precision Tactile mode that brings the step count to 48, which is specifically designed for navigating inventories. Then there’s Free-Spin mode that takes care of long scrolls.

It’s worth pointing out that there’s a special feature called Smart-Reel which automatically switches between the two modes based on scroll speed. For more customisation options, Razer added a Virtual Acceleration in the Synapse software, which features five different levels users can choose from.

Under the hood, the Basilisk V4 Pro comes with a Focus Pro 50K Optical Sensor Gen-3, which, as the name suggests, reaches up to 50,000 DPI, has 930 IPS tracking, and has 90G acceleration. This is paired with a Hyperspeed Wireless Gen-2 for up to 8,000Hz polling in both wireless and wired modes, alongside Razer’s Optical Mouse Switches Gen-4, which are rated for 100 million clicks.

As for battery life, the company claims that the mouse has a maximum battery life of 275 hours, but this is if the peripheral is connected via Bluetooth 6.2. Typically speaking though, the Basilisk V4 Pro has an average lifespan of 200 hours if it’s connected via the HyperSpeed Wireless Gen-2 at 1,000Hz. In terms of connectivity, the Basilisk V4 Pro supports HyperSpeed Wireless Gen-2, Bluetooth 6.2 with pairing for up to three devices, and a wired connection, allowing users to switch between up to five devices.

Basilisk V4 HyperSpeed

Moving on, we have the Basilisk V4 HyperSpeed, which isn’t as feature-packed as its Pro counterpart; as a result, it is significantly cheaper. If it’s any consolation, the mouse weighs 94g.

Under the hood, the Basilisk V4 HyperSpeed is equipped with Razer’s Focus X 33K Optical Sensor Gen-3, alongside 12 customisable controls and a four-way tilt wheel with tactile and free-spin scrolling modes. As for battery life, Razer claims that the mouse can last up to 140 hours via HyperSpeed Wireless, or up to 225 hours when connected via Bluetooth.

Mouse Dock V2 Pro

Last but not least is the Mouse Dock V2 Pro. Like its predecessor, the new charging dock uses magnetic charging, allowing users to power up their mouse simply by placing it on the dock.

It also comes with an integrated 8,000Hz transceiver for HyperSpeed Wireless Gen-2 connectivity, while compatible Razer mice and keyboards can connect through the dock to help keep your desk clutter-free. Other features include an eight-zone Chroma RGB underglow, a charging status indicator, and an anti-slip base.

Pricing And Availability

As mentioned earlier, all three peripherals are available for purchase in Malaysia. In terms of price, the Basilisk V4 Pro has a starting price of RM799, while the Basilisk V4 HyperSpeed starts from RM479.

The Mouse Dock V2 Pro is available separately for RM299, but it does not come with the wireless charging puck. Alternatively, customers can bundle it with either of the aforementioned gaming mice at a discounted price, with the puck included. Those opting for the Basilisk V4 Pro will need to pay an additional RM161 for the dock, bringing the total to RM960. Meanwhile, bundling it with the Basilisk V4 HyperSpeed costs an extra RM170, bringing the total to RM649. Interested buyers can purchase these items on Razer’s official Malaysian website.

(Source: Razer Malaysia [1], [2], [3])