U Mobile has announced that it is offering a SIM-based Phone Number Verification (PNV) service via its ULTRA5G network. This service, which is the product of the telco’s partnership with Telenor Linx, provides businesses and developers with an easier way to securely authenticate users.

Basically, the PNV service lets digital platforms and service providers verify users without needing them to enter an SMS One-Time Password (OTP). This simplifies processes like registration, login, and identity verification as it reduces the number of required steps—users won’t have to wait for an OTP and manually enter it. Instead, users are automatically authenticated via U Mobile’s network. At the same time, the company assures that the service strengthens fraud protection and digital trust.

Moreover, developers using Google Firebase can access the PNV service. Through the partnership with Telenor Linx, the service can be offered through a broader developer ecosystem, covering a wide range of digital applications. As mentioned in U Mobile’s announcement, the collaboration allows the telco to address the growing demand for SIM-based authentication from businesses, developers and digital service providers.

Aside from helping businesses offer better protections against fraud and simplifying the verification process for customers, the company can further strengthen its role in the digital identity ecosystem, creating new opportunities to deliver trusted digital services. That said, it is not the only telco to provide network verification capabilities. Earlier this year, CelcomDigi announced its own solutions, which are offered through partnerships with IPification, as well as Google Firebase and Telenor Linx. Either way, businesses and digital providers now have quite a few options to choose from.

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Organisations interested in trying out U Mobile’s PNV service can do so through the dedicated U Business page.

(Source: U Mobile press release)