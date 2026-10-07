Alongside the new Enduro 4, Garmin Malaysia has also launched the Approach S72, its latest smartwatch designed specifically for golfers. The new model features a more modern design than its predecessors, while also being lighter, thinner, durable, and designed for comfortable all-day wear.

The Approach S72 is available in 43mm and 47mm sizes, with both featuring an AMOLED display, titanium bezel, sapphire crystal lens, and fabric strap. The watch can also display your heart rate alongside your game score, while its built-in database provides information for more than 43,000 golf courses worldwide.

For golfers looking to analyse their swings, the watch can record metrics including swing speed, backswing length, and wrist rotation. These measurements can then be reviewed through the Garmin Golf app for a more detailed look at your performance. The Approach S72 also comes with Green Reading and Aerial Imagery features, although full access to these functions requires a paid Garmin Golf membership.

Outside of golf, the smartwatch offers a range of health and fitness tracking features, including ECG, blood oxygen monitoring, Training Readiness, stress tracking, sleep monitoring, and Body Battery. Both sizes also come with a built-in speaker and microphone, making the Approach S72 Garmin’s first golf watch to support phone calls and voice commands.

Battery life differs between the two sizes. The 47mm model can last up to 20 hours in golf mode or up to 16 days in smartwatch mode, while the smaller 43mm version offers up to 15 hours of golf use and up to 10 days of smartwatch battery life.

In Malaysia, the Garmin Approach S72 is priced at RM3,599, regardless of size. Local sales are set to begin on 30 October 2026 through Garmin’s official online store, Shopee and Lazada, as well as the AECO e-store, Garmin’s physical stores, and authorised retailers.

(Source: Garmin Malaysia press release)