The PS5 and its variants saw a price hike taking effect back in May of this year. The blame was placed on “the global economic landscape”, though at the time the announcement was made, you could narrow things down to the situation in the Middle East, or the ongoing memory shortage crisis. On the subject of the latter, there’s probably no worry of it being the cause of another price hike, at least until after March 2027, if the most recent Sony financial report is any indication.

On page 10 of the report, in relation to “the impact of memory market conditions” on the PS5, the company says that “we have secured the quantity of memory necessary to meet our projected sales volume for FY26”. As such, “there is no change to our plan for hardware profitability for FY26 to remain similar to FY25”. For context, the company has its fiscal year ending on 31 March 2027, so prices should remain unchanged at least up until then. Or rather, any price increases before then will be unlikely to be caused by the memory shortage.

Considering that prices for the PS5 consoles already went up once, knowing that they are not likely to go up again soon is as good as news can get right now. After all, the memory shortage crisis looks like it won’t be ending until at least 2030, with some saying it will be ongoing for another decade after. Either way, it paints a really grim picture not only for enthusiasts building their own gaming PCs, but also for those looking for consoles that can just be plugged in and played.

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With all this in mind, it looks like the next holiday sale window is about as good a time as any to pick up a PS5 if you haven’t already. After all, this console generation is the first to see prices go up rather than down as the years go by. And thanks to the memory shortage crisis, it’s a trend that will continue for years to come. It’s also potentially the last generation for physical games.

(Source: Sony)