Sony appears to have no plans to reverse its decision to stop producing physical discs for new PlayStation games from 2028 onwards, despite continued backlash from players who remain opposed to an all-digital future. The company addressed the controversy during its latest earnings call, where its CFO Lin Tao acknowledged the strong reaction from the PlayStation community. However, rather than signalling a change in direction, Tao reaffirmed that Sony intends to proceed with the transition, albeit cautiously.

According to Tao, Sony’s decision was driven by several factors, with the shift towards digital content being the most significant. She noted that this trend is not limited to PlayStation games, but is happening across the entertainment industry as consumers increasingly move away from physical media.

Tao also acknowledged that Sony had received “various opinions” and heard “strong views” from its community following the announcement. She recognised that games can be closely connected to players’ memories and emotions, but said the company had already spent considerable time considering the matter before reaching its conclusion. “We’re going to cautiously move this forward,” Tao said.

A Recap Of The Inevitable

Sony first announced the change at the beginning of July, confirming that physical game disc production for all new games releasing on PlayStation consoles will end from January 2028. After that date, new titles will be sold digitally through the PlayStation Store as well as through retailers in digital formats.

The announcement does not affect games that have already been released, or titles that will still launch on disc before the 2028 cutoff. Sony has also clarified to publishers that existing disc-based games can continue to be manufactured and reordered after the transition, although new releases will not receive the same treatment.

For new games sold through physical retailers, PlayStation has indicated that publishers will be able to use digital download codes in boxes. While this preserves a retail presence for new releases, it effectively removes the physical game itself from the equation.

Consumers Aren’t Happy

The announcement has proven controversial among consumers, particularly those concerned about game ownership, resale and preservation. The issue is also particularly relevant as Sony is expected to enter the next generation of PlayStation hardware around the same period, raising questions about whether the eventual PS6 will continue to support physical media at all.

The backlash was further fuelled by reports that some publishers and business partners were not informed of the decision before the announcement. One report even claimed that regional PlayStation offices and potential retail partners were caught off guard, although those claims have not been independently confirmed.

Hints Of Some Sort Of Compromise

Interestingly, Tao’s comments did leave some room for the possibility that Sony could explore compromises as the transition progresses. While she did not suggest that physical discs would return for new games, she said the company wants to consider the “emotions” surrounding physical games and explore how it can continue engaging players within a future digital ecosystem.

“And in the future digital ecosystem, how do we engage the gamers is something that we would like to continue to explore,” Tao said. That could potentially leave the door open to alternative forms of physical ownership or preservation in the future, although Sony has not announced any such solution at this point.

(Source: Sony / Engadget)