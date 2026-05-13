Sony previously teased an Xperia launch event that will be up on its YouTube channel. With that now behind us, the Xperia 1 VIII is now official. And it ended up not being a lengthy stream either, as the resulting video ended up being a product showcase that’s barely five minutes long. It’s a breath of fresh air, though some important details ultimately ended up being excluded from the video.

With the official launch comes official specs. And with that, we know now that the Sony Xperia 1 VIII has a 6.5-inch 19.5:9 Full HD+ OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. Inside, as you’d expect from a flagship, is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

Its battery though is a pretty conventional 5,000 mAh pack. The company claims that this can still last for two days, and can retain its longevity for up to four years. Its page on the official Sony website does not state its charging rate. But GSMArena claims that these are 30W wired and 15W wireless, which are pretty sluggish by today’s standards.

Imaging is naturally the most important part of any Sony Xperia, and the Xperia 1 VIII is no different. With the change of the camera bump also comes a slight change to the lineup. More specifically, the telephoto zoom shooter of the trio. It now has a 48MP 1/1.56-inch Exmor RS sensor. The company says that the sensor is almost four times larger than the previous generation, beyond just having four times the pixel count. The larger sensor also prompted a redesign of the telephoto camera module, which may explain the new camera bump.

This leads to a 70mm equivalent periscope telephoto camera joining the familiar 48MP 1/1.35-inch 24mm f/1.9 main and 48MP 1/1.56-inch 16mm f/2.0 wide-angle cameras. Then on the software side of things, there’s the AI Camera Assistant, which suggests settings to use for your shot based on your framing of it. It will present you with four options that you can just tap to apply the changes. That being said, GSMArena’s report claims that you can take manual control after the fact to tweak it to your tastes.

Other features include the Xperia standard of a physical camera shutter, microSD support of up to 2TB, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an IP68 rating. The operating system is naturally Androiud 16, but now the company also promises four years of OS updates and six years of security patches.

Finally, we come to the price of the Sony Xperia 1 VIII. According to the aforementioned report, it will fortunately not cost the astronomical price of the earlier Amazon listing. Instead, it will start from EUR 1,500 (~RM6,923) with the 12GB + 256GB configuration. These are available in Graphite Black, Garnet Red and Iolite Silver. Then there’s the 1TB storage model that comes exclusively with the Native Gold colourway that costs EUR 2,000 (~RM9,230).

None of these are reflected on the Malaysian site for now, as all four colours are locked to the 256GB storage config. No prices for them are listed either, but that will change when the phone gets its local launch. Either way, the phone is expected to ship in June.

(Source: Sony [1], [2], GSMArena)