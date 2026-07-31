Tecno has taken the wraps off its latest smartphone concept, revealing a prototype handset that features what it describes as a “true 0mm-bezel display”. Dubbed the “Next-Gen Borderless Concept Phone”, the device is set to make its public debut during IFA 2026 in Berlin this September.

While bezel sizes have gradually shrunk over the years, most modern smartphones still retain thin black borders around their displays. The company claims its latest concept pushes this even further by eliminating the visible bezels altogether, resulting in a genuine edge-to-edge viewing experience.

How It’s Done, According To Tecno

Tecno says the display’s borderless appearance is made possible through a combination of advanced internal stacking, new screen packaging techniques, and structural re-engineering. However, the company has stopped short of explaining the technologies behind these claims. More technical details are expected to be revealed when the concept device is showcased at IFA, where attendees will likely get a closer look at how the display has been integrated into the chassis.

Tecno also released comparison images placing its concept phone alongside Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro, with the difference in bezel thickness being immediately apparent. While flagship smartphones today already feature relatively slim bezels, Tecno’s prototype appears to reduce them even further, creating a more seamless front design.

From the images provided, the concept phone also appears to feature a slim side profile, a USB-C port along the bottom edge, a red button positioned on its left side, and a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera on the display itself. Unfortunately, Tecno has yet to reveal the rear of the device, leaving its camera system and overall back design a mystery.

No Specifications Yet

As with many concept devices, Tecno has not disclosed any hardware specifications. There is currently no information regarding the chipset, memory configurations, battery capacity, charging capabilities, or camera hardware, making it difficult to gauge how close the prototype is to becoming a commercial product.

That said, the announcement hints that the company’s 0mm bezel technology could eventually make its way to future Tecno smartphones. Whether the display can be mass-produced at scale remains to be seen, but the concept demonstrates that manufacturers are still exploring new ways to differentiate smartphone designs without relying on folding displays or unconventional form factors.

Revolutionary Or A Niche Product?

For display enthusiasts, a truly bezel-less smartphone is undoubtedly an attractive proposition. Although such a design is likely to remain a niche feature until manufacturing challenges are overcome.

Tecno may not be reinventing the smartphone, but if it can bring this technology to market, it could mark another step towards the long-promised all-screen handset. Moreover, the approach could offer a more practical and potentially more affordable alternative to the curved displays that have largely fallen out of favour in recent years.

(Source: Tecno [Youtube] / GSMArena)