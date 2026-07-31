Casio has officially expanded its ring watch lineup with the launch of the CRW-H001M-8, transforming its novelty miniature digital watch into a fully-fledged smart ring. The newer model builds upon the original CRW-001 ring watch, which debuted in late 2024 as a miniature digital watch designed to be worn on a finger. While retaining the signature Casio watch design, the CRW-H001M-8 now packs a suite of health and fitness tracking features, Bluetooth connectivity, and vibration notifications.

Among its key features are continuous heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO2) measurement, sleep tracking, and body temperature monitoring. It also tracks daily steps, estimates calories burned, and supports dedicated workout modes for walking, running, and cycling. Casio has additionally included menstrual cycle management as part of its health tracking suite.

All recorded health and fitness data can be synchronised with the companion AIZO Ring app, which is available for Android, iPhone, and HarmonyOS devices. The app also provides health reports, training logs, and workout analysis.

Other Features

Beyond health tracking, the CRW-H001M-8 includes several smartwatch-like conveniences. Bluetooth connectivity allows it to sync with a smartphone, while a built-in vibration motor can discreetly notify users of incoming calls, messages, alarms, calendar reminders, custom reminders, and health anomaly alerts.

Another key difference that sets the newer model apart from Casio’s existing watch ring offerings is the addition of an internal rechargeable battery and a magnetic pogo-pin charger. Casio claims both can deliver between four and six days of battery life on a full charge, extending to up to 25 days on standby. Meanwhile, the watch’s internal battery for its timekeeping functions is rated to last approximately two years.

Despite the additional electronics, the CRW-H001M-8 impressively remains almost identical in size to its predecessor, measuring 25.3 x 19.5 x 6 mm. Its weight has increased slightly from 16g to 19g, while still featuring a precision steel case, mineral glass, everyday water resistance, and standard Casio watch functions such as World Time, stopwatch, automatic calendar, alarms, LED backlight, and support for both 12-hour and 24-hour time formats.

Three Sizes Available

Unlike the original Ring Watch, which relied on plastic spacers to accommodate different finger sizes, the CRW-H001M-8 is offered in three dedicated sizes. This likely reflects the need to keep the optical health sensors in direct contact with the skin for accurate readings.

The wearable is available as the CRW-H001S-8 (Small) with a 19.3 mm inner diameter, the CRW-H001M-8 (Medium) with a 20.1 mm inner diameter, and the CRW-H001L-8 (Large) measuring 20.9 mm in inner diameter. All three variants are offered in the same silver finish and ship in a special presentation box.

The new wearable is currently launching exclusively in China, where it is priced at CNY1,990 (~RM1,214). Although Casio has yet to announce availability for other markets, the company is expected to roll it out globally at a later date.

A Recap Of The Original And The G-Shock Version

The first-generation CRW-001 Ring Watch, which debuted in late 2024 to commemorate Casio’s 50th anniversary in the watch business, was the model that started it all. It packs familiar Casio features such as dual time, a stopwatch, alarm, automatic calendar, and LED backlight into a stainless steel ring, while also including two removable spacers to accommodate smaller finger sizes. The watch officially arrived in Malaysia in January 2025 with a retail price of RM679.

Casio later expanded the concept with the G-Shock Nano DWN-5600 Ring Watch, a miniature recreation of the iconic DW-5600. Besides adopting the G-Shock design, it also introduced shock resistance, 200-metre water resistance, and a traditional adjustable strap that fits finger circumferences between 48 mm and 82 mm, making it more accommodating than the fixed-size CRW-001. The model launched in Malaysia in December 2025 at RM499 in black, red, and yellow colour options.

With Casio finally bringing smart features to its ring watch lineup, it will be interesting to see whether the company gives the G-Shock version similar treatment in the future.

(Source: Casio China [official website])