The G-Shock Nano DWN-5600 ring watch, which initially launched for select markets back in October, is now available in Malaysia. It is priced at RM499, and is offered in three colours: black, red as well as yellow.

To recap, the Nano DWN-5600 is one-tenth the size of the G-Shock DW-5600, which it is based on. Despite its smaller form factor, it does come with most features offered by the original. These include a six-segment LCD display capable of showing the time, a stopwatch, an auto calendar, and an LED backlight that flashes for alarms. The few things missing are the day and date indicator on top.

The DWN-5600 comes with three side buttons that allows you to switch between modes, adjust settings, or activate the LED light. Additionally, its band uses a traditional strap design with multiple holes, allowing users to adjust the fit from 48mm to 82mm. This is another notable advantage it has over the previous Nano model, the Casio CRW-001-1, apart from its more affordable price tag.

Casio notes the watch ring is also the smallest shock-resistant G-Shock ever built, achieved through high-density component mounting and a compact battery design. Impressively, it retains the same 200-metre water resistance as the full-sized models.

The DWN-5600 runs on a replaceable battery with an estimated two-year lifespan. Casio recommends having replacements done professionally to maintain the ring watch’s waterproofing.

The G-Shock DWN-5600 is available now via Casio Malaysia’s website, though note that only the red and yellow versions are in stock at the time of writing. Alternatively, those interested can also pick up the ring watch from authorised distributors across the nation.

(Source: Casio Malaysia [official website])