Today is 4 May 2026, better known as Star Wars Day, and Casio has marked the occasion with two new Star Wars-themed watches. The releases tie in with the upcoming The Mandalorian and Grogu, with the G-Shock GM2100-1ASW and Baby-G BA110YK-3ASW drawing direct inspiration from the franchise’s two central characters.

Rather than applying simple branding, Casio has reworked both designs to reflect their on-screen counterparts through materials and colour choices. Each watch features an analog-digital hybrid display, combining traditional hands with compact LCD panels for additional functions.

Mandalorian-Inspired G-Shock GM2100-1ASW

The GM2100-1ASW is the larger and more premium of the pair, taking cues from the Mandalorian’s armour. Casio equips it with a forged stainless steel bezel that carries a brushed, industrial finish, designed to resemble the iconic Beskar metal seen in the series.

Naturally, it includes G-Shock’s signature shock resistance and also offers 200m water resistance. A hand shift function is also present, allowing the analog hands to temporarily move aside for a clearer view of the digital display.

The GM2100-1ASW measures at 49.3 x 44.4 x 11.8 mm and weighs 72g. Additionally, it runs on two SR726W batteries, which Casio estimates will last up to three years under typical use.

Grogu-Themed Baby-G BA110YK-3ASW

The BA110YK-3ASW, on the other hand, channels Grogu with a green resin finish and a more compact, lightweight design. Weighing 45g, it is better suited for smaller wrists while still retaining the brand’s signature shock resistance.

Water resistance drops to 100m on this model, and its battery life is rated at around two years. Despite the differences, it still covers the essential features expected from the Baby-G lineup.

Shared Features And Collectible Extras

Both watches offer a familiar set of everyday functions, including world time (31 time zones on the GM2100 and 29 on the BA110), a 1/100-second stopwatch, countdown timers, and five daily alarms. Illumination differs slightly, with the GM2100 using a double white LED while the BA110 features an amber LED.

Casio is also bundling a themed watch stand with each unit. Designed to resemble a Bounty Hunter ID card, the stand ships flat and uses built-in magnets to fold into a rigid 3D holder for display when the watch is not in use.

Pricing

The G-Shock GM2100-1ASW is priced at US$220 (~RM870), while the Baby-G BA110YK-3ASW comes in at US$130 (~RM514). Both models are already available for pre-order in the US, UK and the European Union, with shipping expected to begin on 12 May 2026.

Casio has yet to announce local availability for Malaysia at the time of writing. Meanwhile, The Mandalorian and Grogu movie is scheduled to hit theatres on 22 May 2026.

(Source: Casio [official website])