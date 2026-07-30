Impulse Gaming has confirmed that it is bringing in the Steam Machine, offering fans another physical retailer option besides M4G. There is, however, just one catch to the situation: for now, you’ll need to head down to the State of Johor Bahru if you want to purchase it.

We confirmed with Impulse Gaming that, for the moment, the retail store only has one unit in inventory, and that said Steam Machine is only available at its JB outlet. For that matter, the outlet also confirmed the pricing at which they are selling the SteamOS-powered living room console cum desktop PC, which is RM7,499.

Better Pricing, But Not By Much



While still considerably more expensive than Valve’s own SRP of US$1,043 (~RM4,283), it is certainly a damn sight lower than M4G’s own estimated asking price of RM9,000. For that matter, Impulse Gaming also told us that the unit it is selling is bundled with a Steam Controller, and that this is the unit with 512GB storage configuration.

We’ve mentioned time and time again that Malaysia is not on Valve’s list of countries that can officially receive its products, and that includes the Steam Deck, Steam Controller and soon-to-be-released Steam Frame. As such, we have no choice but to rely on grey importers to bring these products, and they, in turn, are able to charge what this writer describes as, among other definitions, borderline cutthroat prices.

As for why the Steam Machine is so wildly popular and why folks are still FOMO-ing over a console that has “meh” specs, we’ll spare you the diatribe here and redirect you to the feature of our thoughts on the matter. Meantime, if you live in KL and are a hardcore fan of the Gabe Cube, we recommend that you call Impulse Gaming to find out if the unit is still available before you commit to the long drive down south.

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(Source: Impulse Gaming via Facebook)