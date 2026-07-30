Sony has confirmed that it has made a proposal to acquire Japanese lens manufacturer Tamron, potentially bringing one of the photography industry’s best-known third-party lens makers fully under its umbrella. The move follows an earlier report by Japanese publication Diamond Online, which claimed that Sony was seeking to purchase all outstanding shares in the company.

Tamron has since acknowledged receiving the offer, stating that Sony submitted a non-binding proposal involving a series of transactions that would make the company a wholly owned subsidiary. The lens maker added that it has established a special committee to evaluate the proposal and explore options aimed at enhancing its corporate value, although it stressed that there are no further details to disclose at this time.

The Acquisition Reportedly Costs JPY200 Billion

According to Diamond Online, Sony intends to acquire all of Tamron’s shares in a deal reportedly valued at around JPY200 billion (~RM5.7 billion). Neither Sony nor Tamron has confirmed the reported valuation, with the latter only acknowledging receipt of a non-binding proposal.

A Sony spokesperson told Reuters that the company believes the proposed acquisition would enhance Tamron’s corporate value, benefit its stakeholders, and contribute to the continued development of Sony’s imaging business. The Japanese conglomerate did not elaborate further on the potential transaction.

The proposal also comes amid an existing relationship between the two companies. Reuters noted that Sony already owns a 14.7% stake in Tamron, while the latter manufactures lenses not only for Sony cameras, but also products compatible with rival systems from Nikon and Canon.

Who Is Tamron?

Founded in 1950, Tamron is one of Japan’s largest optical equipment manufacturers. While it is best known among photographers for its interchangeable camera lenses, the company also develops optical products for surveillance, factory automation, automotive, healthcare, and other industrial applications.

In the consumer camera market, Tamron has built a strong reputation for producing high-performance lenses that are often more affordable than first-party alternatives. Its mirrorless lineup spans Sony E-mount, Nikon Z-mount, Canon RF-mount and Fujifilm X-mount cameras, making it one of the most prominent third-party lens manufacturers in the industry.

What A Sony Acquisition Could Mean

Should the acquisition proceed, Sony would gain full ownership of a company that already serves as an important supplier and development partner within the interchangeable lens market. Industry observers have suggested that integrating Tamron could strengthen Sony’s E-mount ecosystem while also expanding its optical engineering and manufacturing capabilities.

At the same time, questions remain over Tamron’s existing business relationships with other camera brands. The company currently produces lenses for multiple camera systems, and neither Sony nor Tamron has indicated whether those arrangements would change if the acquisition is completed. For now, the proposal remains under review, with Tamron stating that it will make further announcements if any disclosure-worthy developments arise.

(Source: Diamond Online / Reuters / Tamron press release)