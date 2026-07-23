Sony has officially unveiled the FX5, its latest Cinema Line camera that slots between the compact FX3 and the larger FX6. While it retains the familiar small form factor introduced by the FX3, the new model brings a significantly upgraded imaging pipeline, introducing a new stacked sensor, 5K recording, Open Gate capture, internal RAW recording, and several long-requested features aimed at professional filmmakers.

Instead of the 12.1MP full-frame sensor found in both the FX3 and FX6, Sony has equipped the new camera with a 16.6MP fully stacked full-frame Exmor RS CMOS sensor, paired with the latest BIONZ XR2 image processor and a dedicated AI processing unit. The new processor also powers several new recording modes unavailable on previous compact FX models, including 5K at up to 60fps and 4.5K at up to 120fps.

First FX Model To Feature Open Gate

The higher-resolution sensor also introduces Open Gate (3:2) recording for the first time in Sony’s FX Series. This allows filmmakers to make full use of the entire sensor area, providing greater flexibility when reframing footage for different aspect ratios during post-production.

Sony has also added internal X-OCN RAW recording, another first for the FX lineup. The company’s proprietary RAW codec supports 16-bit linear recording with significantly more colour information than conventional 12-bit RAW formats, while remaining more storage-efficient than uncompressed RAW workflows.

Improved Dynamic Range, Autofocus, And Monitoring Tools

The FX5 introduces a triple base ISO system with native sensitivity levels of ISO 800, 4000 and 12800, replacing the dual-base ISO setup used by previous Cinema Line cameras. According to Sony, this helps deliver cleaner shadows and greater flexibility across different lighting conditions.

The camera also debuts Dual Gain recording, which Sony says can achieve up to 16 stops of dynamic range, although enabling the feature comes with a slight reduction in sensor readout speed. Meanwhile, the dedicated AI processor brings improved subject recognition and tracking performance, alongside enhanced low-light autofocus and more reliable continuous focusing.

On top of having familiar aids such as zebra patterns, focus peaking and histograms, the FX5 now adds false colour, waveform and vectorscope displays directly within the camera interface. Open Gate recording also makes the camera considerably more practical for filmmakers using anamorphic lenses, complete with built-in anamorphic desqueeze support.

Familiar, But With Meaningful Refinements

Although the FX5 closely resembles the FX3, Sony has introduced several hardware improvements while keeping the camera only slightly larger and roughly five percent heavier. One of the most noticeable additions is a new detachable OLED electronic viewfinder (EVF) featuring a 3.68-million-dot display, up to 2,500 nits of brightness, high frame rate support and wide colour gamut coverage.

However, attaching the EVF occupies the camera’s dedicated top connection, preventing simultaneous use of Sony’s Multi Interface Shoe for accessories such as XLR audio adapters with 32-bit recording. The rear display has also been upgraded to a larger 3.5-inch touchscreen with approximately 2.76 million dots, while retaining Sony’s four-axis articulating mechanism that first debuted on the FX3.

Connectivity-wise, the FX5 features dual CFexpress Type A/UHS-II SD card slots, full-size HDMI, Ethernet, microphone and headphone jacks, dual USB-C ports, built-in WiFi with 6GHz WiFi 6E support, Bluetooth, and multiple threaded mounting points. Sony also says the camera works wirelessly with its Monitor & Control smartphone app, allowing compatible Xperia smartphones to function as external monitors.

Powering the camera is Sony’s latest NPSA100 battery. This is rated for up to 130 minutes of recording, an improvement over the FX3’s approximately 113-minute endurance.

Pre-Orders Now Available

For the Malaysian market, the Sony FX5 is now available for pre-order with a recommended retail price of RM22,999 for the body only, or RM25,999 for the body bundled with the XLR handle. Sony Malaysia has yet to announce a local release date, although the camera is expected to launch internationally in mid-August.

Sony has also confirmed that the FX5 will continue gaining new capabilities after launch – in a year’s time, in fact. A planned Firmware Version 2.0, currently scheduled for August 2027, will add support for 4K 240fps recording in X-OCN, Open Gate recording using the XAVC-I codec, a user interface optimised for vertical shooting, as well as the ability to extract still images directly from recorded video clips.

(Source: Sony Malaysia press release / official website)