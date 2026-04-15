Sony unveiled its new BRAVIA 3 II TV, along with a whole lineup of new Theatre Bar home entertainment soundbars. The TV, while mid-range in its tier, is available in sizes of up to 100-inches.

“Sony is also expanding its BRAVIA TV range with the BRAVIA 3 II, a mid-tier TV available in sizes up to 100 inches, giving users even more ways to enjoy their favourite content. Equipped with XR Processor found in Sony’s premium TVs and XR Triluminos Pro, the BRAVIA 3 II delivers a wide colour gamut that enables natural colour reproduction, rich contrast, and refined detail that brings movies to life at home. BRAVIA cooperates with MediaTek Inc., a company with a proven track record in developing Smart TV SoCs, combining Sony’s proprietary signal processing with MediaTek hardware to reduce content-dependent noise and deliver delicate, finely detailed image reproduction. Supporting Dolby Vision / Atmos and DTS:X, it maximises cinematic picture and sound quality. Designed for smooth, fast action, it also supports 4K 120Hz and offers four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it ideal for gaming.”

Sony’s new TV also comes with a newly designed “inclusive” Remote Control that it says was developed as part of a new commitment to accessibility. Further, it features a Remote Finder function that enables all users, including folks with visual disabilities, to easily locate the remote if it ever gets misplaced.

The Sony BRAVIA 3 II TV is slated to be available from July 2026 onwards. As mentioned, the TV will be available in five different sizes: 55-inches, 65-inches, 75-inches, 85-inches, and 100-inches.

At the time of writing, Sony hasn’t provided local pricing, but the pricing of the current BRAVIA 3 lineup starts at RM4,399 for 55-inches, while its largest SKU, which is 85-inches, retails at RM9,899. To that end, it is possible that Sony will retain these prices for the new line up and include a new price tag for the 100-inches, while it phases out the first generation of the series.

(Source: Sony)