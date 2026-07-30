BYD Malaysia teased the launch of the 2026 Sealion 7 a couple of days ago. As promised, the EV has been launched, featuring three trims, which are Dynamic, Premium and Performance. The launch space at GF Luxe 1 Utama Shopping Centre also serves as the roadshow space for the cars. The roadshow is ongoing until 10PM of 2 August, so you can check out the electric SUV in person if you feel so inclined.

As you’d expect, having three trims means having three different sets of performance figures. Starting with the Dynamic model of the 2026 BYD Sealion 7, this is dubbed the more affordable option within the range, sporting a 71.8 kWh Blade Battery, and a corresponding NEDC range of 520km, as well as DC charging rated at 170 kW. This model comes with a rear-wheel drive drivetrain with an output of 170 kW / 380 Nm, giving it a century sprint time of 7.3 seconds.

The Premium and Performance trims look to share a 91.39 kWh Blade Battery, supporting up to 230 kW charging. But while the former model retains the rear-wheel drive drivetrain, the latter comes in all-wheel drive. This leads to their difference in output, where the Premium trim outputs 230 kW / 380 Nm and a 0 – 100 km/h time of 6.9 seconds, and a NEDC range of 650km. The Performance model, on the other hand, outputs 390 kW / 690 Nm and a century sprint time of 4.5 seconds, at a slight range cost, at 600km NEDC.

Other differences across the range include wheel sizes, with the Dynamic and Premium trims of the 2026 BYD Sealion 7 using 19-inch wheels, while the Performance models get 20-inch ones. For storage space, for whatever reason the Dynamic model has 500l of space in the rear boot, while the other two get 520l. The frunk though is a shared 58l space. Similarly, the Dynamic model has 10 speakers inside, while the Premium and Performance trims get 12. Finally, while both front seats of all versions are ventilated, only the pricier trims get four-way lumbar support and power-adjustable leg rest for the driver’s seat.

Beyond that, common elements across all options include a non-rotating 15.6-inch infotainment display, and a six-way adjustable front passenger seat. The ADAS suite for all variants includes adaptive cruise control, lane departure and keeping assist, traffic sign recognition, intelligent speed limit control, front and rear cross traffic alert and braking, rear collision warning and door open warning.

The 2026 BYD Sealion 7 comes in four colour options, which are Aurora White, Shark Grey, Cosmos Black and Atlantis Grey. There’s also the exclusive Ultraviolet option, but only for the Premium trim. As for what they cost, the Dynamic model is priced at RM163,800, while the Premium and Performance models cost RM188,800 and RM203,800 respectively. They all come with a wallbox charger, but for the first 300 buyers of the Dynamic model, you can choose to forgo this to save RM4,000 on the car. Either way, all cars get a six-year / 150,000km vehicle warranty, and an eight-year or 160,000km warranty for both the battery and drive unit.