CelcomDigi has announced that it is partnering with Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) service SPayLater for a limited time promotion on selected smartphone bundles under its Pakej MegaJimat plan. From now until the end of the year, the telco is offering an exclusive 0% instalment fee option for six months on eligible devices. To put it simply, the company is waiving the standard fees typically applied to any six-month instalment plans, so customers have the chance to upgrade their smartphones at a lower cost.

Of course, the offer is subject to certain stipulations. As previously stated, it only applies to the Pakej MegaJimat programme, which is available with the CelcomDigi Postpaid 5G 80, 100, 120, and 140 plans. Other than that, it only covers selected devices, with a minimum upfront payment of RM400. And naturally, users will have to complete the purchase with SPayLater to be eligible for the offer. The usual terms and conditions for the telco’s mobile offering programme will apply as well.

It should also be noted that this option is available exclusively through the CelcomDigi Online Store. To get started, customers can head over to the telco’s official website and browse the list of eligible smartphones. The catalogue includes products like the OPPO Reno16, HONOR 600 Lite, and Samsung A37, among others. After picking the desired device, they must select the Pakej MegaJimat option and check out with SPayLater.

On top of the 0% instalment fee benefit, eligible purchases will qualify for the telco’s Mega Gegar 20 Juta campaign. Customers will automatically be in the running to win prizes worth up to RM20 million, which include a Smart AI Home Makeover, a Proton e.MAS 7 EV, as well as holiday packages and concert tickets. Worth keeping in mind that this campaign will run until 30 September 2026. On the other hand, the SPayLater offer will run until 31 December 2026.

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(Source: CelcomDigi press release)