Dell has announced two new products that are headed to the Malaysian market: the 2026 XPS 13 laptop and the Alienware 39 5K OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3926QW). Of the two, the former is set to arrive first, with local availability confirmed for late July 2026.

While pricing details have yet to be announced, the company has shared key specifications and features for both products. The refreshed XPS 13 is being billed as the thinnest and lightest model in the laptop series to date, while the new monitor is positioned as Alienware’s flagship OLED display.

Dell XPS 13 (2026)

Next up is Dell’s latest XPS 13 laptop, which focuses on portability. Measuring just 12.75mm thick and weighing 1kg, this latest iteration is touted to be the company’s thinnest and lightest model it has produced so far.

Its chassis is constructed from CNC-machined aluminium and is offered in Sky and Storm finishes. Dell has also equipped the laptop with a dual-fan cooling system designed to keep temperatures under control during sustained workloads.

Display-wise, the 2026 XPS 13 is equipped with a 2.5K InfinityEdge touchscreen that covers 100% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. It also features a variable refresh rate that dynamically adjusts between 30Hz and 120Hz, balancing visual smoothness with power efficiency. Standard features across all configurations include a backlit keyboard and Intel Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

Under the hood, the XPS 13 can be configured with Intel Core Series 3 processors, while Intel Core Ultra Series 3 options will become available after launch. Buyers will also be able to equip the laptop with up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory and 1TB of storage. In terms of battery life, Dell says the laptop can deliver up to 17 hours of streaming on a single charge.

Alienware 39 5K OLED Gaming Monitor (AW3926QW)

First, we have the new Alienware 39, a 39-inch curved gaming monitor featuring a 5K (5120 x 2160) OLED panel with a 1500R curvature. The display employs RGB stripe tandem OLED technology, which Dell says enables peak brightness of up to 1,300 nits while maintaining the deep blacks and colour accuracy typically associated with OLED panels.

The monitor carries VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 and Dolby Vision certifications, while offering a response time of just 0.03ms grey-to-grey. It also supports NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and VESA AdaptiveSync technologies to reduce screen tearing and improve gameplay smoothness.

One notable highlight is the dual-mode operation that allows users to switch between 5K resolution at 165Hz and Full HD resolution at 330Hz. The former is intended for visually intensive games and content consumption, while the latter caters to competitive gaming scenarios where higher refresh rates are prioritised.

Dell has also included several measures aimed at addressing OLED longevity concerns. These include intelligent pixel management technology designed to minimise image retention, alongside a three-year burn-in warranty.

As for connectivity options, available on the Alienware 39 monitor is a DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR20), HDMI 2.1 with eARC support, and a USB-C with up to 90W power delivery. A built-in KVM switch is also included, enabling users to control multiple connected devices with a single keyboard and mouse setup.

Availability

As mentioned earlier, Dell says the Alienware 39 AW3926QW will be available in Malaysia from late July 2026, though pricing will only be announced closer to launch. Meanwhile, availability and pricing details for the 2026 XPS 13 will be revealed at a later date.

(Source: Dell Malaysia press release)