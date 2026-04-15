Alienware has launched a new gaming monitor, the AW2726DM. It is considered to be a lower-cost, budget-friendly gaming monitor, although the specs of it suggest it to be a little more than that.

Specs-wise, the AW2726DM is a 27-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor that has QHD (2,560 x 1,440) resolution, HDR support, and a high refresh rate of 240Hz over DisplayPort, along with a 0.03ms GTG response time. Adding on to that, the monitor is also an AMD FreeSync Premium display, while also supporting HDR10, 10-bit colour, and a 99% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Just to be clear, the AW2726DM is a new addition to Alienware’s already existing lineup; there is a 27-inch model with 4K resolution and equally high refresh rate. But this isn’t that model.

Ports-wise, the AW2726DM features one DisplayPort 1.4 port and two HDMI 2.1 ports that support refresh rates of up to 120Hz on the monitor’s maximum resolution, and a flat base stand. As with all monitors, this model can swivel and be transformed into a portrait display, if you’re into coding or scanning and scrubbing through social media.

What the AW2726DM does not have is RGB. Alienware took the “No LED lighting” approach with this monitor, making it a true blue, purely performance-driven gaming monitor. To that end, it doesn’t even have additional USB ports or a KVM switch.

As for pricing, the Alienware AW2726DM goes for US$350 (~RM1,383) globally, and although Dell Malaysia hasn’t made any official announcements for the monitor, the monitor is already being listed on the local product page and retailing at RM1,419. We’ve reached out to Dell’s representative for more details and whether or not the monitor is indeed already available. We’re still awaiting a response.

If you wish to learn more about the monitor, you can head on over to the official product page if you wish to learn more.

(Source: Dell)