Earlier today, Dell held an event to show off the range of laptops and desktops that it is finally bringing into Malaysia. Specifically, it was focused on its Pro and XPS range.

These products aren’t new and were technically announced earlier this year. The Dell Pro laptops, in this case, were announced back in March of this year. As a recap, the company gave it a rebranding with a number, in the same vein as Intel and AMD with their SKUs.

In this case, the Dell Pro laptop lineup comprises the Pro 3, Pro 5, Pro 7, and Pro Premium, with the quality of the hardware scaling as the number increases. Basically, anything in the Pro 3 range are basic and powerful enough for day-to-day tasks or as Dell describes it, for administrative assistants or support specialists handling core productivity tasks.

The Pro 5 series is what the brand describes as offering “the most scalable performance in its class”, offering more or less the same specs as the Pro 3 lineup, but with a wider option range.

So, in ascending order, both the Dell Pro 7 and Pro Premium are the series that offer larger screens, as well as top of the line hardware afforded by both Intel and AMD. On that note, and with regards to the former chipmaker, you’re getting their Wildcat Lake as a bare minimum for the Pro 3, while everything else gets the Panther Lake Core Ultra from upwards.

As for the XPS lineup, the company had the three SKUs: the XPS 13, XPS 14, and XPS 16. As some of you know, Dell had axed the lineup some years ago, but brought it back this year due to overwhelming demand from the consumer space, as well as the harsh criticism over its decision.

Like the Pro series, Dell is offering the 13-inch base model with the Intel Wildcat Lake, while the more premium models can be equipped with the more potent Panther Lake. Then there’s the 14-inch and 16-inch XPS 14 and XPS 16, with both models shipping out with Panther Lake options as the default. The 14-inch, in particular, was my favourite.

Related Article Dell Announces 2026 XPS 13 Laptop, Alienware 39 Gaming Monitor For Malaysian Market

Both the Dell Pro Series and XPS Series are already available for purchase in Malaysia. For the Pro Series, prices start as follows: